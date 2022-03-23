"Don't think they should cut him" - Insider believes Baker Mayfield might still have a future in Cleveland

The Cleveland Browns are running out of options with Baker Mayfield. Trade options are drying up fast, leaving the Seattle Seahawks and Carolina Panthers as the only logical options. However, the latter seems to be content with Sam Darnold and those in this year's draft class.

Another costly alternative is outright releasing Mayfield. Yet NFL insider Ian Rapoport explained on the Pat McAfee Show that the team can avoid doing that for now.

“They should not have to. I don't, unless they like, need to sign someone right now. I don't think, which I don’t think they do. I don't think they should cut him. But like what's probably going to happen is eat a bunch of salary, and trade him to somewhere where he's like that bridge starter."

#PMSLive What happens with Baker Mayfield??"The Browns are gonna have to eat some of that salary & I think he ends up with the Seahawks or Panthers" ~ @RapSheet What happens with Baker Mayfield??"The Browns are gonna have to eat some of that salary & I think he ends up with the Seahawks or Panthers" ~@RapSheet#PMSLive https://t.co/RGdd1XZT4o

Rapoport makes clear that the Browns are likely going to have to eat plenty of salary even to find a serious trade partner. Otherwise, they would owe Mayfield over $18 million to sit out or sit at home.

Browns can remain patient and smart with Baker Mayfield

Cincinnati Bengals v Cleveland Browns

Cutting Mayfield at this point does not make much sense. The Browns can even see how the draft shakes out, which may affect how teams feel at the position.

Rapoport offered an example of how this can all work for Cleveland.

"So it's really a question of kind of like, remember the Panthers did this with Teddy Bridgewater? Where like he had a big salary. They ate like I can't remember $9 million of it or something. Then he got traded before the draft. Like I could see that for Baker. The Seahawks, the Panthers. You know, they like Baker, but the contract is a problem."

Teddy Bridgewater is a great past example of a player with a hefty salary who was moved once his team decided to be logical and eat some money in a trade.

Skip Bayless @RealSkipBayless Baker Mayfield was a star in his rookie year and a star 2 years ago when he led the Browns to their 1st playoff win in 26 yrs. Now healthy, he'll be a star again elsewhere. You watch. Baker Mayfield was a star in his rookie year and a star 2 years ago when he led the Browns to their 1st playoff win in 26 yrs. Now healthy, he'll be a star again elsewhere. You watch.

The Browns will have to follow that strategy, which then opens up more potential destinations if the salary is cut in half. Teams around the league could then eye Mayfield as a backup option.

The Browns have a mess to clear up and are relying on other teams to help them out. If they remain patient and take on some money, as Rapoport urges, they should find a trade partner.

