NFL Rumors: Insider claims one team still interested in making trade for Browns' Baker Mayfield

Baker Mayfield is still on the roster for the Cleveland Browns. During the offseason, the Browns made the move to acquire former Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson. In the process, they deeply offended Mayfield, who has been their number one option since they selected him with the first pick in the 2018 NFL Draft.

Earlier in the offseason, Mayfield stated his desire to join the Indianapolis Colts or the Seattle Seahawks. Unfortunately for him, neither of those teams shared in that desire, or were interested enough to take on his full salary. The Colts acquired Matt Ryan through a trade, and the Seahawks are insistent that Drew Lock and Geno Smith have enough for them in 2022.

However, according to a new article on Cleveland.com by columnist Terry Pluto, there may still be one team eyeing Mayfield for a trade.

"I’m hearing the Browns and Carolina are still talking about Baker Mayfield. No matter what Carolina claims, the Panthers must know Sam Darnold is not close to the answer of being their quarterback."

Pluto later speculated on who the Browns would turn to as a starter should Watson face suspension:

"The Browns believe the 29-year-old Brissett is better at this stage of his career than former backup QB Case Keenum (now with Buffalo). In the last three seasons, Brissett has a 9-11 record as a starter with Miami and Indianapolis. In those 20 games, he’s thrown 23 TD passes compared to 10 interceptions, completing 61 percent."

Brissett is no stranger to the starting role. Throughout his time with the Colts, he played plenty of games for the injured Andrew Luck. He took up the challenge again in 2019 when Luck abruptly retired before the start of the season.

Brissett then received more starts with the Miami Dolphins when Tua Tagovailoa missed games due to injury. With Deshaun Watson facing a potentially lengthy suspension due to his legal issues, it’s a good possibility that Brissett will step in.

Cleveland Browns vs. Cincinnati Bengals

Baker Mayfield could find a new home in Carolina

The Carolina Panthers have thus far suggested they are happy going into 2022 with Sam Darnold at quarterback. Though he started the season well in 2021, he suffered from injuries and then struggled upon his return. The Panthers signed former star Cam Newton to drive them forward, but that didn't work out well for either the franchise or the quarterback.

The consensus is that if the Browns were to take on a portion of Mayfield's salary, Carolina would be very interested in trading for him. This would be a real chance for a fresh start for the disrespected quarterback, a chance to find his feet again and silence his many critics once and for all.

It will be interesting to see where the quarterback ends up for the 2022 season, which is now not too far away at all.

