Insider claims Steelers "wouldn't draft Shedeur Sanders" even with No. 1 pick

NFL insider Gerry Dulac claimed on “The Rich Eisen Show” on Friday that the Pittsburgh Steelers would not draft Shedeur Sanders even if they had the No. 1 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. Dulac’s comments directly address the speculations surrounding Pittsburgh’s interest in quarterbacks this year, particularly Sanders and Jaxson Dart.

“I will also say this, if they [Steelers] had the no.1 pick in the draft, they wouldn't draft Shedeur Sanders, if that helps with any analysis or thought process, you or anyone else might have,” Dulac said.

Despite the buzz around both prospects, Dulac explained that Sanders is not being considered a top priority for the Steelers. However, he acknowledged that if the top defensive line prospects, like Walter Nolen, Kenneth Grant, or Derrick Harmon, are off the board by pick No. 21, then quarterback could enter the conversation. He added that both Sanders and Dart would be considered in that situation.

Dulac then provided a 'pecking order' of positions that the Steelers would prioritize in this draft. In the Steelers insider's list, defensive lineman, running back, and wide receiver, came ahead of a QB as the team's priorities.

The pre-draft process has shown mixed signals. While Shedeur Sanders had an official visit with Pittsburgh, NFL Insider Aaron Wilson reported the meeting “did not go well.” Contrarily, Sanders himself said the visit “was a 10,” and multiple other reports disputed Wilson’s claim, suggesting the interaction was positive.

The Steelers have spent time evaluating both QBs, but reportedly more extensively with Jaxson Dart. He was observed at the Senior Bowl, the Combine, and was also hosted for a pre-draft visit. Meanwhile, Shedeur Sanders has remained one of the higher-ranked quarterback prospects in a class considered by many to be weaker than the 2024 group.

Dulac’s remarks reflect an important distinction. A prospect might carry a first-round grade without being a priority selection. At this point, it remains uncertain whether Pittsburgh will select a quarterback at No. 21.

Shedeur Sanders shifts from Deion’s guidance to NFL-ready independence

Shedeur Sanders is preparing for a major shift as he enters the NFL Draft process, transitioning away from his father, Deion Sanders, as his day-to-day mentor. Speaking with Kay Adams on the “Up & Adams” show on Friday, the 23-year-old discussed the emotional aspect of moving forward without Deion on the sidelines.

When asked who he still turns to for guidance, Sanders named his father, adding,

“I haven’t talked to him yet. You know, I’m slowly fading away, so I haven’t talked to him yet, though.”

Sanders noted that he is now seeking advice from other leaders, including Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin, whom he sees as sharing similar values to Deion. While he continues to respect his father's role in his development, the quarterback is actively preparing for the expectations and responsibilities of the professional level.

