"The slander needs to stop" - NFL insider defends Baker Mayfield 

Baker Mayfield has had his name dragged through the mud by the media this offseason. The quarterback has seen his stock plummet from the great heights of its 2020 peak, when he led the Cleveland Browns to their first postseason win in 26 years.

Jordan Raanan, a New York Giants beat writer for ESPN, spoke out against the 'slander', acknowledging his shortcomings while also giving him props for the successes he has amassed thus far in his career:

"Man, the Baker Mayfield slander needs to stop! He went to an organization that was all-time bad, set TD record for rookie, helped turn them around, made playoffs, won playoff game and was hurt last year. Has limitations but deserves respect."

Jordan Raanan @JordanRaanan Keyshawn, JWill & Max @KeyJayandMax You’re not allowed to use the word bust. How would you describe Baker Mayfield’s career in 1 word? You’re not allowed to use the word bust. How would you describe Baker Mayfield’s career in 1 word? https://t.co/Q1TYlOzczA Man, the Baker Mayfield slander needs to stop! He went to organization that was all-time bad, set TD record for rookie, helped turn them around, made playoffs, won playoff game (was lights out to beat rival Steelers) and was hurt last year. Has limitations but deserves respect. twitter.com/keyjayandmax/s… Man, the Baker Mayfield slander needs to stop! He went to organization that was all-time bad, set TD record for rookie, helped turn them around, made playoffs, won playoff game (was lights out to beat rival Steelers) and was hurt last year. Has limitations but deserves respect. twitter.com/keyjayandmax/s…

Baker Mayfield has been targeted by Colin Cowherd, others this offseason

The unhappy quarterback appeared on the Ya Never Know podcast, criticizing the Browns' handling of their quarterback situation this offseason. The Browns famously broke records when they traded for his replacement, Deshaun Watson, extending him for $230 million over five years.

This has led to many in the media questioning his ability to be a quarterback at the highest level.

Colin Cowherd said he has the disposition of a linebacker, despite being a former Heisman winning signal-caller at Oklahoma in 2017:

Baker Mayfield is bad at the podium. It has been established Brady's been 23 years perfect at it. It's not what happens on downs, it's that Brady understands the fundamental CEO nature of being a quarterback Baker. I contend Baker's a linebacker that plays quarterback."

Brian Giuffra from The Big Lead said that Mayfield was 'softer than warm butter':

Last football season, we were inundated with hyperbole aggrandizing Mayfield's toughness. He was, as we were so often reminded, playing through a hurt shoulder and, by gawd, what a guttsy performance it was, as his teammate Case Keenum so eloquently stated."

He continued:

"Turns out the fighter, the tough guy, the gutsy gunslinger, is as soft as warm butter, because, while he can play through what no doubt was a painful injury, he can't take a few boo birds from the crowd."

Baker Mayfield could be stuck on Cleveland's bench until a team needs an injury replacement

The NFL Draft has come and gone, and Mayfield is still on Cleveland's roster. It seems very unlikely that the 2018 No. 1 overall draft pick can usurp Deshaun Watson for the quarterback position.

Seattle, Carolina, and Houston all passed on the chance to add the quarterback, meaning he'll likely stay put until the season starts and someone somewhere around the league gets injured, forcing his team to find a replacement.

Last season, the Browns finished 8-9 and third in the AFC North. The Browns are looking to challenge not just for the division, but potentially as Super Bowl contenders this year.

Where the much maligned quarterback will play remains one of the top stories this offseason.

LIVE POLL Q. Has Baker Mayfield been unfairly slandered this offseason? Yes No 1 votes so far

Edited by John Maxwell