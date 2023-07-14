Skip Bayless and Richard Sherman might make the new duo on Undisputed after Shannon Sharpe's departure from the show, according to sports insider Andrew Marchand. The former NFL cornerback and the media veteran met at the Peninsula Hotel in Beverly Hills to discuss who will be the new debate partner for the show.

Shannon Sharpe left Undisputed after the NBA finals this season and the show is on its summer hiatus before returning in August in time for the NFL season. FS1 is using that opportunity to find the new sparring partner for Skip Bayless and the meeting seems to indicate that Richard Sherman might be a candidate.

The player and the veteran media personality have had a thorny relationship in the past. When Skip Bayless was still on First Take, Richard Sherman had appeared as a player guest of the show. The cornerback had said that he would like to be addressed by Bayless as an "All-Pro Stanford graduate" and commented that Skip had never accomplished anything.

To which the then-First Take host had shot back saying that he had accomplished more in media than Sherman had in football. The NFL player then retorted that as -an All-Pro, which meant he was one of the 22 best people in his profession, which is not something, he believed, something that could be said of Skip Bayless.

Sources told Marchand that "there are apparently no hard feelings." Given how moments of contention are what make hot-topics shows like Undisputed viral, that might be one of the reason the ever-contentious Bayless is seeking someone like Richard Sherman as his debate partner.

What's next for Shannon Sharpe as Richard Sherman looks to take his spot opposite Skip Bayless?

Shannon Sharpe left Undisputed and took his "Club Shay Shay" show along with him away from FS1. There are going to be many options for him.

There are reported interests from ESPN. Even though the network and its parent company, Disney, has laid off a massive amount of staff, they are looking at keeping newsmakers like Stephen A. Smith and hiring people like Pat McAfee. Given his pull as a former NFL Hall-of-Fame tight end, who more than held up his own for seven years on his previous show, he falls in the same category.

But after playing second fiddle to others for so long, he might reportedly be interested joining FanDuel as well. They are looking for a marquee name to replace Pat McAfee and the Shannon Sharpe might be that person. One hopes that all of this moves will be known before the new NFL season begins.

