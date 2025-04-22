Insider flags one concern for Shedeur Sanders that'll be "culture shock" in NFL

Shedeur Sanders has been in the spotlight heading into the NFL draft. The Colorado quarterback has been tipped as a top-10 pick, with many interested in drafting him.

However, ahead of the draft, NFL Insider Tom Pelissero has outlined why Sanders might find it challenging to play in the big league.

"He's a really unique prospect for a lot of different reasons," Pelissero said. "Including the fact that he's really only been coached by his father through his career. That's one of the questions and potentially concerns about Sanders, whatever culture shock is he in for here."

Sanders played four years of college football before declaring for the NFL draft. However, he was coached by his father, Deion Sanders, throughout his collegiate career.

Sanders committed to Jackson State in 2021 and played with the Tigers for two seasons. He then transferred to Colorado in 2023, and spent two seasons with the Buffs.

Since Sanders has only been coached by his father, even former NFL coach Eric Mangini questioned the hype around the CU signal-caller. Mangini also said that the dynamic between a father and a son was different to that of a coach and a player.

Shedeur Sanders' No. 2 Colorado jersey retired by CU

Colorado Buffaloes QB Shedeur Sanders - Source: Getty

During Colorado's spring football game on Saturday, CU retired Shedeur Sanders' No. 2 jersey as part of the festivities. During his two years with the Buffs, the QB recorded 7,364 passing yards, 64 touchdowns and 13 interceptions. He also rushed for eight touchdowns across 24 games and posted a 13-11 record.

In his final year at Colorado, Sanders threw for 4,134 passing yards with 37 touchdowns and also rushed for four rushing TDs, leading CU to a 9-4 record. He boosted his draft stock tremendously and was named the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year.

According to reports, the Cleveland Browns, New York Giants and New Orleans Saints have been linked with taking Sanders in the first round. Even the Pittsburgh Steelers are considering drafting him with the No. 21 pick if he remains on the board until then.

