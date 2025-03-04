Insider floats theory of Shedeur Sanders falling to Cowboys at No. 12 in 2025 NFL Draft

Former Colorado Buffaloes star Shedeur Sanders' draft stock has plummeted slightly. The quarterback reportedly did not make a good impression on one of the coaches of a team with a top-seven pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Per NFL insider Josina Anderson, the coach complained that the 23-year-old was brash and arrogant during his meeting with the team at the Combine in Indianapolis. He relayed this information to decision-makers at various franchises.

The report could affect where Sanders lands. There are already concerns about his arm strength and ability to become a quarterback who could lead a team to a Super Bowl win. His alleged attitude issues could affect franchises' perception of him and prompt a few to pass on him in the draft, regardless of how high they had him on their board.

However, Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is among the few owners who'd go against the grain and pick Sanders. But Marcus Mosher is confident that the team will not spend their first-round pick on the quarterback. Following Anderson's report, several fans asked the Cowboys reporter whether the franchise would pick the former Buffaloes star if he were available when they were on the clock.

He responded:

"I don’t think Dallas would consider it. But the discourse will be wild/dumb on here if Shedeur Sanders falls to the Cowboys at No. 12."

Josina Anderson slams coach for hurting Shedeur Sanders' draft stock

Anderson was the first prominent insider to report that one of the coaches on a team with a top-seven pick was trying to sabotage Shedeur Sanders, but she also defended him in the same post. She noted that the quarterback was professional and well-mannered when interacting with reporters and came off as charming.

She also claimed that the coach had a prejudice, writing:

"According to league sources, said QB coach seems to have issue with “the culture” of athletes who have broad fame and financial success before entering the NFL, and in their* opinions, appears to them to have a problem certain athletes—I’ll leave it at that... Hopefully any potential biases towards “the culture” are being checked at the door, as not to unduly impact stock & business."

Anderson is aware of the coach's identity but opted not to report it. It remains to be seen whether her passionate defense of Sanders' character is enough to protect his draft stock or if the damage has already been done.

