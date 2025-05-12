Insider lays out two definite options for Aaron Rodgers as Steelers wait on $200,000,000 worth QB's decision

NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport has discussed the two main options left for free agent QB Aaron Rodgers this offseason. While discussing the ongoing Rodgers free agency situation on Monday on 'Good Morning Football', Rapoport highlighted how it seems as though the $200 million worth QB Rodgers is either going to sign with the Pittsburgh Steelers or retire from the National Football League.

"It does seem that Aaron Rodgers will either play for the Pittsburgh Steelers... or retire. Rodgers, in public interviews, talking on the 'Pat McCafee Show,' most recently, said that retirement was an option. If it's not retirement, it does seem like the Steelers are the choice, something they are confident in... Really, everything they've done this off-season has been gearing toward Aaron Rodgers being their quarterback."

However, Rapoport then continued by making clear that Rodgers has not yet confirmed his decision to sign with the Steelers at the current time.

"They [Pittsburgh Steelers] just have not gotten firm and final word from Rodgers that it is definitively his choice. No one knows for sure why that is. No one knows for sure why the process for Rodgers has taken so long. From the Steelers perspective... they have no choice but just to wait and they are okay with that as long as that ends up with Aaron Rodgers as their quarterback."

Although many expected Rodgers to sign with the Steelers by the 2025 NFL Draft, Rodgers remains a free agent and does not seem particularly close to signing a new deal.

Can Aaron Rodgers help the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2025?

Rodgers at QB likely presents the Steelers best chance to compete for the playoffs and the Super Bowl in 2025. The Steelers have a great defensive unit, one of the best head coaches in the NFL in Mike Tomlin, and elite offensive players in DK Metcalf, Pat Freiermuth, and 2025 NFL Draft third round pick Kaleb Johnson.

However, the current QB room features Mason Rudolph, Will Howard, and Skylar Thompson. Rudolph and Thompson have proven to be capable NFL depth options but not starting QB's in the league. Meanwhile, Howard is a rookie who was taken in the sixth round of the 2025 NFL Draft and likely needs a few seasons to develop into a starting QB at the NFL level.

