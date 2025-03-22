Insider links Russell Wilson to Giants after Aaron Rodgers visits Pittsburgh

After the New York Giants agreed to terms with free-agent quarterback Jameis Winston, only Aaron Rodgers and Russell Wilson remain unsigned as the two key free-agent quarterbacks.

After the Giants showed interest in both, they signed Winston to a two-year deal worth up to $8 million.

Despite the Giants adding a veteran quarterback (while holding the third overall pick in the draft) they could still add a veteran quarterback or quarterback through the draft.

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler thinks the Giants will add Wilson even after signing Winston. Per Fowler, the Giants are still interested in Rodgers with Wilson in the mix too. Fowler said:

"I checked with the team, sources said they're aggressively pursuing this [Rodgers]. He's number one on their radar, Russell Wilson, not totally off the list, but they would like to try to make this happen. Wilson’s still got a few options, not totally off Pittsburgh's list, still in the mix with the Giants.

"He's looked at the Giants as a viable option for a while now, and despite that Winston signing, my sense is the Giants have looked at signing two free agent quarterbacks, and then they can still draft one. They are really just starting from scratch on their quarterback room.”

This comes after ESPN reported a visit between Aaron Rodgers and the Steelers on Friday.

Russell Wilson and Aaron Rodgers possible landing destinations after the Giants signed Jameis Winston

Russell Wilson, left, Aaron Rodgers, right, during New York Jets v Pittsburgh Steelers - Source: Getty

It's been a weirder offseason regarding free-agent quarterbacks. The dominoes have been falling with a few more still standing tall.

For Aaron Rodgers, it seems it will boil down between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Minnesota Vikings. Rodgers visited the Steelers on Friday and met with them for over six hours, with things trending toward a positive direction.

Earlier this week, it was reported that the Vikings, who are in the mix, are not going to sign Rodgers at this time, despite being his preferred team to play for.

Meanwhile, for Wilson, it could boil down to the Cleveland Browns, Giants and the Steelers. He met with the Browns this week and has been in contact with both the Steelers and Giants.

Where do you think Rodgers and Wilson will end up this upcoming season?

