Insider makes feelings known on Jim Harbaugh's potential NFL suspension after NCAA fines Michigan in sign-stealing scandal

NFL insider Dan Patrick has weighed in on Jim Harbaugh’s disciplinary controversy surrounding his time as head coach of the Michigan Wolverines. The Los Angeles Chargers coach was handed a 10-year show-cause penalty by the NCAA Committee on Infractions earlier this month. Meanwhile, the program was fined in the vicinity of $10 million.While this may have spelled doom for his coaching aspirations in college, it is not expected to affect his career as an NFL coach. This was the point raised by former Ohio State coach Urban Meyer on &quot;The Triple Option&quot; podcast.According to Meyer, the NFL’s inaction in imposing the sanctions passed on Harbaugh is a big elephant in the room and a violation of precedent. Patrick, analyzing Meyer’s comments on his show, agreed with the former Jacksonville Jaguars coach. He said:“He is correct. And remember Terrelle Pryor? They were involved in the tattoo gate, where they were trading some of their Ohio State gear to get tattoos. I don’t think Roger Goodell is going to address this. I mean, he should address it, but right now no comment from the NFL.”“But there is precedent, and they created precedent,&quot; Patrick added. &quot;Now, what do you do? They at least have to announce that they’re suspending Jim Harbaugh. And here’s why. I think you owe that to what happened to Terrelle Pryor and Jim Tressel. And granted, it seems like it was eons ago. It was 2011, but you did establish precedents.”Jim Harbaugh joined the Chargers ahead of the 2024 season, leading the team to an 11-6 record and a playoff berth. With his second season as the Chargers coach weeks away, there has been no indication from the NFL about imposing any disciplinary measures against Harbaugh.Jim Harbaugh's record with the LA ChargersJim Harbaugh’s Chargers are 2-1 in preseason play, beating the Detroit Lions 34-7 and the New Orleans Saints 27-13. However, they suffered a narrow 23-22 loss to their city rivals, the LA Rams, last weekend.The Chargers will play their last preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers on Saturday. Their season opener against the Kansas City Chiefs will follow on Sept. 5.Jim Harbaugh’s current tenure with the Chargers is his second head coaching stint in the NFL, following his stint with the 49ers from 2011 to 2014. He led the 49ers to a Super Bowl berth in 2012 against the Baltimore Ravens, coached by his brother, John.