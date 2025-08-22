  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Insider makes feelings known on Jim Harbaugh's potential NFL suspension after NCAA fines Michigan in sign-stealing scandal

Insider makes feelings known on Jim Harbaugh's potential NFL suspension after NCAA fines Michigan in sign-stealing scandal

By Kayode Akinwumi
Modified Aug 22, 2025 18:08 GMT
NFL: Los Angeles Chargers at Los Angeles Rams - Source: Imagn
NFL: Los Angeles Chargers at Los Angeles Rams - Source: Imagn

NFL insider Dan Patrick has weighed in on Jim Harbaugh’s disciplinary controversy surrounding his time as head coach of the Michigan Wolverines. The Los Angeles Chargers coach was handed a 10-year show-cause penalty by the NCAA Committee on Infractions earlier this month. Meanwhile, the program was fined in the vicinity of $10 million.

Ad

While this may have spelled doom for his coaching aspirations in college, it is not expected to affect his career as an NFL coach. This was the point raised by former Ohio State coach Urban Meyer on "The Triple Option" podcast.

According to Meyer, the NFL’s inaction in imposing the sanctions passed on Harbaugh is a big elephant in the room and a violation of precedent. Patrick, analyzing Meyer’s comments on his show, agreed with the former Jacksonville Jaguars coach. He said:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
“He is correct. And remember Terrelle Pryor? They were involved in the tattoo gate, where they were trading some of their Ohio State gear to get tattoos. I don’t think Roger Goodell is going to address this. I mean, he should address it, but right now no comment from the NFL.”

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Ad
“But there is precedent, and they created precedent," Patrick added. "Now, what do you do? They at least have to announce that they’re suspending Jim Harbaugh. And here’s why. I think you owe that to what happened to Terrelle Pryor and Jim Tressel. And granted, it seems like it was eons ago. It was 2011, but you did establish precedents.”
Ad

Jim Harbaugh joined the Chargers ahead of the 2024 season, leading the team to an 11-6 record and a playoff berth. With his second season as the Chargers coach weeks away, there has been no indication from the NFL about imposing any disciplinary measures against Harbaugh.

Jim Harbaugh's record with the LA Chargers

Jim Harbaugh’s Chargers are 2-1 in preseason play, beating the Detroit Lions 34-7 and the New Orleans Saints 27-13. However, they suffered a narrow 23-22 loss to their city rivals, the LA Rams, last weekend.

Ad

The Chargers will play their last preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers on Saturday. Their season opener against the Kansas City Chiefs will follow on Sept. 5.

Jim Harbaugh’s current tenure with the Chargers is his second head coaching stint in the NFL, following his stint with the 49ers from 2011 to 2014. He led the 49ers to a Super Bowl berth in 2012 against the Baltimore Ravens, coached by his brother, John.

About the author
Kayode Akinwumi

Kayode Akinwumi

Twitter icon

Kayode is a College and High School Sports writer at Sportskeeda since June 2023. Hailing from Nigeria, he has an undergraduate degree in Linguistics and African Languages, and has previously had stints as an entertainment and politics writer for around 7 months. Adept at creating content around historical perspectives, he strives to report stories based only on verified information. His mantra is - truth is always more important than sensationalism.

A fan of the Alabama Crimson Tide football team, Kayode admires how Nick Saban developed talent at the team and delivered consistent results, and hopes that the post-Saban era is just as fruitful. He is thoroughly impressed by Johnny Manziel’s talent, and feels that Shedeur Sanders is massively underrated. Nick Saban is his all-time favorite college coach.

While Kayode believes there is little to separate college and mainstream sports, pro leagues absorbing the best athletes leads to their quality being higher. Witnessing the Colorado Buffaloes’ hot streak at start the 2023 football season was one of his all-time favorite college sports moments.

When not writing, Kayode enjoys reading and watching sports documentaries. His most recent watch was "Sir Alex Ferguson: Never Give In."

Know More

"Caught more bags than touchdowns": NFL fans react to Garrett Wilson's blockbuster $130,000,000 contract extension

Edited by Krutik Jain
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications