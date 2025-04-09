Insider mocks 49ers stacking up DT visits ahead of 2025 NFL draft

The San Francisco 49ers took a major step back in 2024. After finishing 12-5 and reaching the Super Bowl in the previous season, they were just 6-11 last season. The team failed to reach the postseason and finished last in the NFC West for the first time since 2020.

Ad

To make matters worse, San Francisco has lost plenty of talent in the offseason and has done very little to replace the departed players. It will look to fill some needs in the 2025 NFL draft, which is just over two weeks away. The 49ers appear to be gearing up to select a defensive tackle at some point in the draft.

Jordan Schultz of Fox Sports shared that they are one of the franchises set to meet with former Ohio State Buckeyes star Tyleik Williams, writing:

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Ohio State DT Tyleik Williams has had a busy pre-draft process. Per sources, he’s met with the #Eagles, #Bills, #Texans, and #Packers, with visits to the #Lions, #Ravens and #49ers still ahead. Williams is regarded as one of the top run-defending defensive linemen in this class, and is projected to go in the late first or early second round."

Ad

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

David Lombardi, who covers the 49ers for The San Francisco Standard, chimed in, noting that the 49ers have held several meetings with defensive tackles:

"Before long, it will be a question of which DT the 49ers HAVEN’T met with"

Expand Tweet

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Williams was a standout defender for the national champion, Buckeyes, in 2024. The 49ers hold the 11th pick in the 2025 NFL draft and have 11 total picks, which is tied for the most.

49ers reporter suggests trading Brock Purdy and signing Aaron Rodgers

The San Francisco 49ers are yet to agree to a contract extension with quarterback Brock Purdy. Meanwhile, Aaron Rodgers remains available on the free agent market.

Ad

Grant Cohn, who covers the 49ers for Sports Illustrated, believes the franchise should move the former for draft capital while signing the latter:

"If Brock Purdy wants $60 million per season, I'd trade him for a first-round pick and sign Aaron Rodgers for half the price. Rodgers + first-round pick >>> Purdy making $60M"

It is unclear what team would be willing to part with a first-round pick while also making Purdy one of the highest-paid players in league history. The former Mr. Irrelevant is coming off a down season in 2024.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Caleb Gebrewold Caleb Gebrewold is a journalist who covers MMA, basketball, college football, and sports betting at Sportskeeda. A Mass Communications graduate from Purdue University, his sportswriting journey began in 2019.



As a writer, he is a rigorous fact checker and takes care to verify every bit of information in his articles via multiple sources.



Shane Battier, Jay Williams, JJ Redick, Brandon Ingram, Zion Williamson, Jahlil Okafor, and Jabari Parker are some of his all-time favorite college sports stars. He rates Duke's men's basketball team's five National Championships as his best college sport's moments.



Caleb believes college sports are not on par with national leagues such as the NBA and NFL because the best talent generally turns professional as soon as possible, however, the environment of college games is on par.



His sports interests include basketball, football, baseball, soccer, hockey, MMA, and boxing, and when not working, Caleb is busy catching up on the other sports he follows. Know More

49ers Fans! Check out the latest San Francisco 49ers Schedule and dive into the 49ers Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.