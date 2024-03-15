Insider notes from 2024 Arizona Pro Day: Huge crowd on hand for resurgent workout, Cowboys’ pursuit of Wildcats’ OT with Jets, Ravens in fray

The last time the Wildcats had a player selected in the top 100 selections was 2012, when a quarterback named Nick Foles was drafted in the third round by the Philadelphia Eagles. The program has not had a player selected in the draft since 2021. Both streaks will be broken next month.

Forty-six scouts, position coaches and front office personnel were on the attendance sheet for today’s pro day workout in Arizona. Those on hand included San Francisco 49ers director of scouting Justin Chabot, Minnesota Vikings defensive line coach Marcus Dixon, Baltimore Ravens offensive line coach Joel D’Alessandris, Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver coach Troy Walters, Indianapolis Colts director of scouting Matt Terpening, Dallas Cowboys offensive line coach Mike Solari and Carolina Panthers director of college scouting Jared Kirksey.

The New York Jets had a large contingent at the workout, including offensive line coach Keith Carter, running backs coach Tony Dews, tight ends coach Ron Middleton, and offensive assistant coach Junior Taylor.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 NFL Draft: Potential landing spots for Jordan Morgan

The majority of NFL attendants on hand were there to watch offensive lineman Jordan Morgan, who met with the New York Jets for dinner last night after meeting the Baltimore Ravens for lunch.

Will Patriots draft a QB to kick off Jerod Mayo era? Fire up our NFL Draft Simulator to find out

Morgan basically had three private workouts rather than one pro day workout. The New York Jets first put Morgan through an array of drills followed by the Baltimore Ravens then the Dallas Cowboys. The Ravens stepped up again and ran Morgan through a few more drills. Teams had Morgan run drills which simulated both left and right tackle, and he displayed his versatility showing a lot of athleticism. His offensive line workout lasted almost an hour and had to be stopped so the other players could start position drills.

The feedback on Morgan was all good and teams are convinced he can hold down the tackle spot in the NFL. Speaking with people Morgan is in play for the Cowboys at pick number 24, the Ravens at pick number 30 and the Kansas City Chiefs at pick number 32. The feeling is he won’t last past the Commander selection at pick 36 as Washington is very high on the Arizona lineman.

NFL teams showing interest in Jacob Cowing and Taylor Upshaw

Receiver Jacob Cowing also had a terrific pro day. He looked quick, very smooth and caught the ball well. As someone on hand told me, the arrow is pointing up for Cowing.

The New York Jets and Cincinnati Bengals put Cowing through drills and think highly of him. The Bengals would draft Cowing but it is interesting the Jets flew to Arizona to work him out. All indications are the Jets are satisfied with their slot receiver/return specialist Xavier Gipson, the undrafted free agent out of Stephen F. Austin who had a sensational rookie season in 2023.

Taylor Upshaw, the transfer from Michigan who totaled 8.5 sacks and 11.5 TFL’s for the Wildcats last season, had a solid day. He measured just over 6-feet-5.5 and 247 pounds. I’m getting unofficial forty times on Upshaw which range in the high 4.6’s to low 4.7’s. He only ran the forty once due to a tight hamstring but did touch 30 in the vertical jump, 9-foot-3 in the broad and completed 21 reps on the bench.

Vikings defensive line coach Marcus Dixon put Upshaw through drills. The Arizona Cardinals plan to bring Upshaw in and he’ll be attending the Tampa Bay Buccaneers local pro day.