Insider notes on 2024 NFL Draft build-up: 5 sleeper prospects to watch out for feat. Iowa TE Erick All

As we move closer to the draft, most of the conversation focuses on the top prospects who will be selected during the initial three rounds. Yet several late-round sleepers and players who’ll be signed as priority free agents are getting a lot of attention from scouts. Here are four players to keep on the radar.

Sleeper prospects to keep on the radar

#1 - Erick All

Former Iowa tight end Erick All is in New Orleans meeting with the tight end-needy Saints this weekend on an official-30 visit. As mentioned in previous articles, All is a super-talented prospect who received third-round grades from scouts before each of the two prior seasons, but he was limited to just 10 combined games during that time due to injuries. The latest ailment suffered by All was a torn ACL last October, which required surgery. According to his doctors, All is six weeks ahead of schedule in his recovery and should be ready for training camp. Then again, when he eventually takes the field all depends on the schedule All is put on by the team that drafts him.

#2 - Jarius Monroe

Jarius Monroe was the defensive back out of Tulane most scouts had their eye on, yet after a solid showing during Shrine Bowl practices, the senior struggled during his pro-day workout. Monroe was unable to break 4.60 seconds in the 40 and is now likely to go unselected in the draft. Yet his cornerback teammate Lance Robinson did impress scouts during the Tulane workout.

#3 - Lance Robinson

Robinson timed as fast as 4.43 seconds in the 40 and posted a three-cone time of 6.94 seconds. He’s been a good cornerback at Tulane the past two seasons and has his moments on film. As a senior last season, Robinson intercepted four passes and broke up 11. Graded as a PFA in the Sportskeeda mock draft simulator, the New York Jets have shown a ton of interest in Robinson and could sign him after the draft. The Houston Texans are another franchise that likes Robinson, as they believe he is a perfect fit for their defense.

Sleeper offensive linemen are building a buzz

#1- Mike Jerrell

Super-senior Mike Jerrell from Division II Findlay College in Ohio was graded as a potential late-rounder by scouts entering the past two seasons and is now receiving sixth-round grades heading towards the draft. A terrific small-school lineman, Jerrell lit up Ohio State pro day and looked better than Buckeyes top offensive line prospect Matt Jones during position drills. He also tested better than Jones, who worked out at the combine.

Measuring 6-foot-4.5 and 309 pounds, Jerrell timed as fast as 4.94 seconds in the 40 with a super quick 10-yard split of 1.69 seconds. His vertical jump was 32.5 inches, and Jerrell completed 26 reps on the bench. Teams are looking at Jerrell as a tackle for the next level, which is the same position he played in college. The talented blocker has already made official-30 visits to see the Houston Texans and Indianapolis Colts and has the Seattle Seahawks on the schedule for next week.

#2 - Marcellus Johnson

Marcellus Johnson of Missouri struggled with an ankle injury in 2023 after transferring from Eastern Michigan, but scouts have gone back and watched the EMU film and realize he’s a legitimate NFL player. Johnson lined up at left tackle for two years at Eastern Michigan, and I graded him almost as high as his former teammate, Sidy Sow.

During Missouri’s pro day last month, Johnson timed as fast as 5.15 seconds in the 40, touched 31.5 inches in the vertical jump and completed 30 reps on the bench. He participated in the Kansas City Chiefs local pro day and ironically is getting a lot of interest from the New England Patriots, the team that drafted Sidy Sow in the fourth round last year.