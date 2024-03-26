Insider notes from 2024 South Dakota, SMU, Florida State Pro Days: Myles Harden’s stock rises as scouts spot a steal

Wild weather in the Dakotas threw a curveball into the pro-day schedule, as blizzard-like conditions forced the postponement of the South Dakota workout for 48 hours. Still, there were some good performances around the nation.

2024 South Dakota Pro Day

Cornerback Myles Harden, who played in the Senior Bowl and participated in the combine, sat on his numbers from Indianapolis but did position drills for scouts who were able to make it to South Dakota. Harden timed 4.50 seconds in the 40 and turned in terrific shuttle times of 3.98 seconds (short shuttle) and 6.88 seconds (three-cone) at the combine. He looked good in position drills, and scouts believe Harden is an underrated nickel back who’ll come off the board somewhere in the middle of Day 3 next month.

Harden presently has the Miami Dolphins local pro day on his schedule.

2024 SMU Pro Day

A large turnout of 31 teams was on hand Monday for the SMU pro day. Surprising, as the school has only one prospect with a chance of being selected in the draft, defensive lineman Jordan Miller.

Miller, who entered the season with late-round grades from scouts and participated in the Shrine Bowl this year, measured 6-foot-2 and 304 pounds. He timed as fast as 5.02 seconds in the 40 and was credited with 28 reps on the bench press after having two subtracted for not locking out. Miller hit 28.5 inches on the vertical jump and nine feet in the broad jump. He’s an explosive and athletic defensive tackle who played one year at SMU after transferring from Miami.

The New Orleans Saints and Carolina Panthers both spent extensive time interviewing Miller on Monday.

2024 Florida State Pro Day

On Friday, I wrote about the Florida State program yet failed to mention one player who deserved recognition -- defensive tackle Fabien Lovett.

Lovett, who did not work out at the combine, timed as fast as 5.03 in the 40 and completed 25 reps on the bench press. In Indianapolis, he measured 6-foot-4, 317 pounds with arms that reached 35 ½ inches. He’s a nose tackle/zero-technique lineman with a powerful build who is impossible to move off the point.

On Sunday, the Kansas City Chiefs flew to Tallahassee to work out Lovett.