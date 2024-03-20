Insider notes from 2024 Toledo and Wyoming pro days: Dallas Gant shines, Mason Tipton steals the show

A long day of pro day workouts has come to an end. With Texas, Alabama, USC and Michigan on the schedule in the coming days - the week’s only going to get longer. Here are a few closing notes from today’s workouts.

2024 Toledo Pro Day

Despite most of the league being on hand for the Rockets pro day, cornerback Quinyon Mitchell sat on the sidelines, resting on his outstanding performances from the Senior Bowl and Combine.

The consensus from Toledo pro day is Mitchell will be the first cornerback selected in the draft, an idea I initially floated from the Senior Bowl in Mobile.

Still, those on hand saw linebacker Dallas Gant turn in a terrific workout. The Shrine Bowl participant, who met with the Atlanta Falcons last night, timed the 40 in the mid to low 4.6 area after measuring six-foot-2.5 and 228 pounds. Known for his prowess against the run, Gant looked good in coverage drills, flipping his hips and showing a decent backpedal.

The star of the workout was Yale receiver, Mason Tipton, a native of Akron who started the past three seasons for the Bulldogs.

Tipton, who caught 53 passes for 807 yards and 10 TD’s last season, measured 5-foot-10 and 180 pounds and timed the 40 at 4.31 seconds, but some watches had him at 4.34 seconds. He hit 37 inches in the vertical jump, 10-feet-five in the broad while also timing 4.10 seconds in the short shuttle and seven seconds even in the three cone.

Tipton translated that speed into position drills, catching the ball well and looking fast. He will be participating in the UConn pro day on Wednesday so northeast scouts can get a look at him.

An unknown who was off the scouting radar, Tipton is now receiving interest from the Philadelphia Eagles and Chicago Bears.

2024 Wyoming Pro Day

Offensive lineman Frank Crum, he of the flowing blonde locks and 4.94 second forty time at the Combine, completed 27 reps on the bench press, five more than the 22 completed in Indianapolis.

Crum sat on the rest of his Combine numbers and did position drills for the Denver Broncos.