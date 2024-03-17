Insider notes from 2024 UCLA, Wisconsin and Oregon Pro Days: Braelon Allen missing but Troy Franklin shines

With week two of pro day workouts in the books it’s time to tie up a few loose ends. Here’s a St. Patrick’s Day special with closing notes on the UCLA workout as well as news from the Wisconsin and Oregon pro day.

2024 UCLA Pro Day

Two linebackers I failed to mention on Friday stood out during the Bruins workout.

Darius Muasau, the middle linebacker I mentioned several times during Shrine Bowl practice, continued to impress NFL teams. His forty closed as fast as 4.68 seconds, slightly better than his electronic time of 4.70 seconds at the Combine. Muasau timed 7.23 seconds in the three cone and 4.41 seconds in the short shuttle. He, along with others, was put through position drills for 45 minutes by Patriots linebacker coach Drew Wilkins, and Muasau looked good. He spent time with the Houston Texans and Miami Dolphins after pro day as both teams have shown interest.

Carl Jones is a defender rarely mentioned outside scouting circles, and that’s a shame. A terrific player for the Bruins the past two seasons, Jones timed as fast as 4.48 seconds in the forty on pro day and translated that speed onto the field during drills. Jones was primarily used near the line in the UCLA defensive scheme despite the fact he measures just 6-foot, 219 pounds. He projects in a one-gap system at the next level as a linebacker. The Kansas City Chiefs, Las Vegas Raiders and Indianapolis Colts have shown a lot of interest in Jones.

He will be attending the local pro days of the Raiders and Los Angeles Chargers.

2024 Wisconsin Pro Day

All 32 teams were on hand for the Badgers pro day to watch a program that has just two draftable prospects.

Center Tanor Bortolini stood on his outstanding Combine marks, (4.94s in the forty, 7.16s in the three cone, 32.5-inch vertical jump to name a few). He looked good in position drills and there is some talk in the scouting community Bortolini will land in day two.

The Green Bay Packers, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Jacksonville Jaguars spent extensive time with Bortolini, who participated in the Senior Bowl as well as the Combine, during pro day.

Running back Braelon Allen, who completed the vertical and broad jumps at the Combine, did not run at pro day.

2024 Oregon Pro Day

There were plenty of storylines from Oregon pro day, which was televised earlier this week, and receiver Troy Franklin was one of the better ones. As I posted on Twitter, Franklin was sick during the Combine and weighed in at eight pounds heavier (176 versus 183) on pro day. He then looked exceptional catching the ball in position drills and impressed a lot of scouts.

The Indianapolis Colts, New York Jets and New England Patriots met with Franklin the day before the workout. The receiver presently has four official 30 visits as well as a private workout scheduled with the Buffalo Bills. Franklin is knocking on the door of round one.