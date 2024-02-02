Insider notes on Baker Mayfield’s Buccaneers’ future, Jets' plan to get help for Aaron Rodgers, and more

The league departed from Mobile, Alabama, almost as quickly as it descended upon the city just a few days ago in anticipation of Senior Bowl practices. Despite this, there was still plenty of buzz circulating around the Renaissance Riverview Plaza Hotel, ground zero for players and teams the past three days.

Baker Mayfield is going to get paid

Baker Mayfield: NFC Divisional Playoffs - Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Detroit Lions

Last month, eyebrows were raised when I mentioned that Baker Mayfield, a candidate for the league’s Comeback Player of the Year Award, was on pace for a contract that would pay him at least $40 million annually. And while many disagreed, the general consensus at the Senior Bowl was Mayfield is going to get paid a lot more than most expect. Several factors play into this belief, but two stand out after I spoke to several people.

The first includes recent contracts handed to quarterbacks such as Daniel Jones and Deshaun Watson. Jones signed a four-year, $160 million contract last year. Watson’s contract was five years, $230 million, fully guaranteed.

Disregarding a debate about which quarterback is better, Mayfield is coming off a great season, and quarterback contracts overall will continue to rise as the salary cap continues to rise. The prevailing thought from many is that $40 million a year in 2024 is the equivalent of $34 million a year ago.

The hiring of Raheem Morris in Atlanta also raised Mayfield’s worth and gave him leverage. Obviously, Morris and Mayfield are familiar with one another off the Buccaneers’ playoff appearance this season after winning the NFC South.

The Falcons are just one of several teams in the league desperate for a quarterback. And the team’s owner, Arthur Blank, is willing to open the checkbook for a veteran quarterback. In the end, if the numbers for Mayfield are not $40 million annually, they’ll be close.

Seattle's new direction

Mike MacDonald: Seattle Seahawks Introduce Mike Macdonald as Head Coach

Why did the Seattle Seahawks bypass Dan Quinn in favor of Baltimore Ravens defensive coordinator Mike MacDonald? Sources told me Quinn was too much like former head coach Pete Carroll, and the team wants to move in a new direction.

The 53-year-old Quinn coached under Carroll in Seattle on two different occasions, four years in total. In MacDonald, they are getting a coach 17 years Quinn’s junior who they believe will bring a fresher approach.

Have the Jets already made their pick?

Aaron Rodgers: New York Jets v Cleveland Browns

There is chatter the New York Jets are already targeting Oregon State offensive tackle Taliese Fuaga with the 10th pick of the 2024 NFL Draft. Rich Cimini of ESPN tweeted, “GM Joe Douglas has an affinity for Oregon State OT Taliese Fuaga, according to buzz in scouting circles. Has been eyeing him for months, I’m told.”

I’ve had Fuaga as a mid-first-round pick in the three mock drafts I’ve done this year at Sportskeeda, but the 10th pick of the draft? That seems a bit early for my liking, so I reached out and asked several people who attended practice Thursday what they thought.

The belief was unanimous; if the Jets don’t take Fuaga with the 10th pick, he won’t be available much longer. Scouts on hand believe only a few offensive tackles possess the combination of size, power, and athleticism Fuaga brings to the field. Couple in the fact the Oregon State senior has shown consistent development in his game, and it adds up to a top-15 selection.

A word to the wise -- the last time the Jets fell in love with a player during the college season and made up their minds early in the scouting process to draft him? None other than Zach Wilson.