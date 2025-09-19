Insider notes on Bears: Concerns over Caleb Williams' learning ability, Ben Johnson's frustrations, Tyson Bagent's timeline to start, and more

Despite all the hope of a new beginning with the hiring of Ben Johnson as head coach, the Chicago Bears have started off the season 0-2, and concerns over Caleb Williams are getting louder. The first pick of the 2024 NFL draft has not progressed as many hoped, especially considering the play of the quarterbacks selected immediately after him, Jayden Daniels and Drake Maye. Will Williams ever develop into the franchise quarterback the Bears need him to be? There are multiple points of view within the league.

Entering the 2024 NFL Draft, the Chicago Bears held the first pick of the event thanks to a trade they made one year earlier that allowed the Carolina Panthers to move up and select Bryce Young. The team traded Justin Fields that offseason, the quarterback they selected in the first round of the 2021 draft, and then made Williams the top pick in the draft that year.

The junior out of USC flashed ability as a rookie and put up solid numbers, completing 62.5% of his throws for 3,541 yards with 20 TDs and six interceptions. Williams led the team to a 5-12 record, dealing with a coaching change in the middle of the season. Daniels, selected immediately after Williams, led the Commanders to the NFC title game, which made many wonder.

New era begins under Ben Johnson for Bears

This offseason, offensive guru Ben Johnson was hired away from the Detroit Lions as the Bears’ next head coach. You may remember that Johnson turned down the Commanders job the prior year in spectacular fashion. Hopes were incredibly high with Johnson at the helm, as I reported from the combine, as many thought he would be the coach to turn Williams around and set him on the path to greatness.

And though the 2025 season is just two games old, the results have been unconvincing.

Caleb Williams' struggles continue

After a strong start against the Vikings in the first half of Week 1, the Bears have fallen to 0-2 and Caleb Williams has struggled at times. He’s completed 61.5% of his throws over the two-game span for 417 yards with three TDs and one interception. Williams has also been sacked six times this season.

For better or worse, many believe the second-year quarterback is at a turning point, and there are a variety of opinions on how it will all turn out.

Those who believe Williams can turn it around and be the quarterback Chicago thought they were drafting believe a reset is needed. They feel that Williams needs to stop being the hero and play within the system. They point to the fact he makes some incredible plays and off-platform throws few quarterbacks in the league can complete. If Williams can mesh the physical skills with the discipline required for Johnson’s system, they believe he will grow into the franchise quarterback Chicago believes him to be.

Others disagree.

Concerns on Caleb Williams' learning ability

Many in the league believe Williams is struggling to mentally grasp Johnson’s offense. I’ve been told he has trouble communicating many of the plays he’s receiving from the sidelines, and before very long, those plays will be written out on his wristband. And while the off-platform throws Williams delivers can be spectacular, it doesn’t necessarily fit the structure Johnson wants in his offense.

Ben Johnson "loves" Tyson Bagent, could start over Caleb Williams if struggles persist

Multiple sources tell me that Johnson loves backup quarterback Tyson Bagent, who signed a two-year contract extension at the end of camp in August. In a report I did on the Chicago Bears just a few weeks ago and before the extension was signed, I mentioned that people close to the organization said the backup quarterback looked better than Williams during camp on numerous occasions. Bagent does everything Johnson wants in his offense and, more than anything else, brings the structure the head coach demands when the Bears have the ball.

Sources tell me there is a good chance Bagent gets on the field this season if Williams does not consistently play at a high level, if nothing more than give the former first pick of the draft a chance to reset from the sidelines and watch what’s happening on the field.

No one denies Williams has the physical ability, quarterback skills and resiliency to lead the Chicago Bears on Sundays, rather people say that, more than anything else, the second-year quarterback needs to understand he can’t do it all by himself.

