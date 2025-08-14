The NFC North should be one of the more competitive divisions in the NFL this season. Three teams from the division made the playoffs in 2024, and the franchise that did not, the Chicago Bears, is expected to be more competitive this season. And besides the win-loss records, all the teams have interesting storylines at the quarterback position. Here’s the latest on the two youngest quarterbacks expected to be Week 1 starters.

Minnesota Vikings

NFL: Houston Texans at Minnesota Vikings - Source: Imagn

One of the big stories in the NFC North is the change at quarterback in Minnesota. After drafting J.J. McCarthy from Michigan with the 11th pick of the 2024 draft, the team was forced to turn to Sam Darnold after their future starter suffered a season-ending knee injury in camp.

In didn’t matter much, as Darnold helped lead the Vikings to a regular-season record of 14-3 before losing in the opening round of the playoffs. The offseason came in March, and there went Darnold to the Seattle Seahawks, who signed the free-agent quarterback to a three-year deal with $55 million in guarantees.

And the Vikings now turn back to their 2024 first-round pick.

J.J. McCarthy's mixed performances at Vikings training camp

There have been mixed reactions to McCarthy’s play in camp thus far, yet people close to the situation tell me that his struggles will result in good fortune by the end of the 2025 season. I’m told McCarthy has looked sharp at times this preseason, delivering passes that are accurate and strong. Then again, he’s also struggled with his decision making and defensive reads.

Sources unrelated to the Vikings that have attended the team’s camp say the problem lies in the fact that McCarthy is practicing against a super talented defense that has not let up. The Vikings secondary has looked really good in the early going, and Brian Flores, one of the top defensive coordinators in the league, has been unrelenting in practice and making life difficult for McCarthy.

There’s also the small detail that McCarthy has not had two-time All-Pro receiver Justin Jefferson at his disposal for most of camp. The five-year veteran strained his hamstring in the early going and has been sidelined much of the past three weeks. Reports are that Jefferson won’t play in the upcoming preseason game against the Patriots and will be reevaluated next week.

And while people expect bumps in the road early in the season, they expect McCarthy to play at a high level in the second half of what is truly his rookie season. Besides learning on the job every day in practice and eventually getting one of the best receivers in the league back on the field, they point to the competitive spirit of the former Wolverines quarterback, who is now being tutored by one of the best quarterback minds in the league in head coach Kevin O’Connell.

Chicago Bears

NFL: Chicago Bears Training Camp - Source: Imagn

There was tons of excitement in Chicago this offseason, as the franchise landed Ben Johnson as its head coach. Johnson was one of the most coveted head-coaching prospects in the league in recent years, turning down the Washington Commanders’ job one year ago in sensational style. Johnson’s No. 1 priority is to get Caleb Williams to live up to the expectations of being the first pick of the 2024 NFL Draft. I’m told in the early going that there have been mixed results.

Caleb Williams' sloppy mechanics affecting his growth

Those that have been on hand at Bears camp the past few weeks say the operative word to describe the play of quarterback Caleb Williams thus far is inconsistent. For every “wow” moment the quarterback delivers, he comes back with head-scratching throws or decisions.

He’s flashed throughout camp and shown the ability to do things few other signal callers can. Yet at the same time, Williams’ passing has been plagued with sloppy mechanics and late reads, which results in throws being off target, even to wide open receivers. Some on hand mentioned back-up Tyson Bagent has looked better than Williams at certain times. The overriding belief is the former number one pick doesn’t seem comfortable in the Ben Johnson offense yet, though it’s still early in the process.

One of the most important things this season will be protecting Williams’ blind side at left tackle.

Coming off a significant ankle injury he suffered late last season, veteran Braxton Jones started the first preseason game. People tell me it’s obvious from practice that Jones is still not 100% from last year’s injury, and there’s no telling when he’ll be fully healthy.

That potentially means the starting job could come down to second-year player Kiran Amegadjie or rookie Ozzy Trapilo.

Durability has been an issue for Amegadjie, the team’s third-round pick out of Yale in 2024. Highly rated by NFL scouts, he missed most of his senior season in college due to a serious thigh injury and was sidelined recently due to an unrelated leg strain. As a rookie last year, Amegadjie dressed for six games and started one. The coaching staff hopes Amegadjie can compete for the starting job, if not win it outright, as he’s incredibly athletic and stands out in pass protection; but he must stay healthy.

Trapilo was Chicago’s second-round pick this past April and has shown a lot of promise in camp. He’s also been taking reps with the first team offense. The coaching staff is concerned over the possibility of starting a rookie at left tackle but in the end, they may not have a choice.

Those close to the situation tell me that Johnson is unlikely to make a final decision on the Week 1 starter until after the preseason is finished.

About the author Tony Pauline Pauline is among the foremost experts in the NFL Draft with over 20 years of experience in the industry. Over the past two decades, he has contributed to Sports Illustrated, USA Today and has also worked with PhiladelphiaEagles.com.





He has also covered the NFL Draft for the SNY TV network since 2006 and is an authority on the NFL Draft for NewYorkGiants.com.



Come NFL Draft time, be sure to check out Tony Pauline's page at Sportskeeda.



Pauline is also powering Sportskeeda's Mock Draft Simulator with updated rankings and scouting reports on prospects for the upcoming NFL season. Know More

