Insider notes on Boston College: Draft grades for top prospects ft. Grayson James, Lewis Bond, and more

Bill O’Brien has slowly brought the Boston College football program back to prominence, and this could be the best teams he’s fielded in Chestnut Hill. The program has a long history of placing talented offensive linemen into the NFL Draft, and two were selected in April. In 2026, it could have its most talented offensive tackle prospect since 2011.

Jude Bowry is a nice-sized left tackle prospect who moves incredibly well and displays a lot of ability in pass protection and blocking in motion. He’s fundamentally sound and strong, and he rides pass rushers from their angles of attack and moves defenders off the line on running downs. The junior possesses outstanding blocking vision as well as football intelligence and could be a top-45 draft pick in the end.

Safety is another position Boston College has produced for the next level, and the team has a budding star in Carter Davis. As a freshman last season, Davis displayed cover skills and a lot of toughness against the run. He’s athletic with a long frame that should fill out over time.

Grayson James was the beneficiary of a midseason change at quarterback, and he moves towards the draft as a Day 3 pick. He’s smart with great field vision as well as accurate, perfectly placing passes into his target’s hands. James makes good decisions in the pocket and consistently leads the offense down field. He doesn’t show a great deep arm, but he has a next-level head and passing accuracy. Having Bill O’Brien as his head coach is a major advantage.

Jeremiah Franklin is an athletic pass catcher who makes a lot of receptions in the intermediate field. He’s not the biggest or strongest, but he would fit as a move tight end on Sunday.

Boston College Prospects Grade Rnd Pos Full Name Yr # 3.75 3rd T Jude Bowry 4Jr 71 3.51 4th S Carter Davis 3So 7 3.44 5th QB Grayson James 5Sr 3 3.38 6th TE Jeremiah Franklin 4Sr 17 3.36 6th WR Lewis Bond 5Sr 11 3.35 6th G Logan Taylor 5Sr 65 3.34 6th CB Amari Jackson 4Sr 24 3.32 6th WR Reed Harris 3So 4 2.95 FA OLB Daveon Crouch 4Sr 1

