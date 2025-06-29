Insider notes on Buffalo Bills: Addressing roster holes in draft, drafting Maxwell Hariston, Landon Jackson, and more

The Buffalo Bills once again fell short of a chance to play in the Super Bowl after losing a close contest to the Kansas City Chiefs. Many believe that the window is narrowing for the team and they best win soon. They entered the draft with 10 picks and needs primarily on the defensive side of the ball.

Even before discarding Kaiir Elam to the Dallas Cowboys, the Bills needed help at cornerback, and they hope Maxwell Hairston, who they drafted with the 30th pick, fills the void. Hairston is feisty, physical and fast. He needs to improve his ability making plays with his back to the ball, but he possesses a ton of upside.

The interior of the Bills defensive line has been leaky, and selecting T.J. Sanders in the second round will sure things up. Sanders is explosive as well as athletic and has shown the ability to take over games. He needs to get stronger and be more consistent, but like Hairston, he comes with upside.

Landon Jackson was a great value in the third round and is a terrific defensive end who perfectly fits the Bills’ four-man line. He’s not a true edge rusher, rather he’s a complete end who defends the run and makes plays in space. I would expect Jackson to be on the field during third or fourth-and-short situations then eventually develop into a starter.

Intensity is something lacking in Deone Walker’s game, the reason he dropped into the fourth round. Walker entered the 2024 season graded as a potential first-round pick, but he played well below expectations then looked terrible at the Senior Bowl and combine. He’s an athletic big man who must lose weight and do the dirty work on the inside if he’s going to have a career in the NFL.

The Bills had a pair of picks in Round 5, taking Jordan Hancock, a versatile defensive back who can line up at nickel back or safety. He’s smart, well-rounded and very consistent. Jackson Hawes was the other pick in the round, and a surprising one at that. Hawes is a big, strong blocking tight end who is also effective as a short-yardage pass catcher.

The team also had a pair of selections in the sixth round and came away with steals. Dorian Strong is a big, strong cornerback with polished ball skills. He’s more complete than Hairston, though he does not have the same upside. Strong was justifiably a top-125 pick, and drafting him with the 177th selection was great value. Offensive tackle Chase Lundt was hampered with a leg injury in the lead-up to the draft, which sidelined him for the Senior Bowl and combine. He’s an athletic right tackle who also has potential at guard.

Final selection Kaden Prather is a big-bodied possession wideout with reliable hands.

The Bills did not sign many UDFAs, but keep an eye on little-known Stephen Gosnell. He’s an athletic wideout with vertical speed that scouts fell in love with during the predraft process. At the very least, Gosnell should find himself on the practice squad this fall.

Grade - B: Other than a speed receiver, Buffalo filled several needs during the draft’s seven rounds. Hairston will compete for a starting position early in the season, while Sanders, Jackson and possibly Walker will contribute as rookies. I’ll be watching Dorian Strong, because I believe he was one of the best bargains in the entire draft.

