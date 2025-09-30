Insider notes on Cal and Duke: Draft grades for top prospects ft. Jacob De Jesus, Terry Moore, and more

Cal and Duke are very similar schools on opposite ends of the United States. Both are highly rated educational institutions who occasionally field competitive sports teams, though Duke has had the upper hand in that category for more than a decade. Each occasionally impacts the NFL draft, and that won’t change.

Ad

Cal

Cal’s move to the ACC will be questioned for a long time, though they didn’t have many options. Their top talent was raided by Power 4 schools, and they enter the season with just a single draftable prospect, albeit a good one.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Cade Uluave is a fierce, explosive linebacker who goes sideline to sideline and plays like his hair is on fire. Uluave is explosive, relentless and shows a lot of ability in pursuit as well as coverage. Size is a limiting factor, as the junior is likely to measure a tick over 6-foot-1, yet teams are not turned off by smaller linebackers these days. Uluave comes with scheme and position versatility, which will enhance his draft stock.

Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Cal Prospects Grade Rnd Pos Full Name Yr # 3.54 4th ILB Cade Uluave 3Jr 0 2.94 FA WR Jacob De Jesus 5Sr 22

Ad

Duke

Duke has fielded a competitive program in recent years, which has been led by good coaches. Their top draft picks usually come from the offensive line, as two of the past three Blue Devils selected in the initial frame were blockers.

Will Brian Parker II be the next Duke offensive lineman to end up in Round 1? Right now, I doubt it, but he gets a lot of love in some areas of the league. Parker is a nimble and fundamentally sound tackle who shows ability in pass protection or blocking on the move. He easily slides off the edge or gets to the second level and removes linebackers. He’s neither very big nor strong, which is why I like him at guard, preferably in a zone-blocking scheme. Others I’ve spoken with believe Parker will end up at center, but all agree he has upside.

Ad

Safety Terry Moore is a well-built defensive back with speed and athleticism. He easily moves around the field and displays solid ball skills. Moore is a prospect who could march up draft boards with a big season.

Duke Prospects Grade Rnd Pos Full Name Yr # 3.54 4th G Brian Parker II 4Jr 53 3.34 6th S Terry Moore 4Sr 1 3.29 7th DE Wesley Williams 4Jr 97 3.19 FA DE Vincent Anthony Jr. 4Sr 7 3.18 FA RB Jaquez Moore 5Sr 9 3.09 FA CB Chandler Rivers 4Sr 0 3 FA WR Andrel Anthony 6Sr 5

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Tony Pauline Pauline is among the foremost experts in the NFL Draft with over 20 years of experience in the industry. Over the past two decades, he has contributed to Sports Illustrated, USA Today and has also worked with PhiladelphiaEagles.com.





He has also covered the NFL Draft for the SNY TV network since 2006 and is an authority on the NFL Draft for NewYorkGiants.com.



Come NFL Draft time, be sure to check out Tony Pauline's page at Sportskeeda.



Pauline is also powering Sportskeeda's Mock Draft Simulator with updated rankings and scouting reports on prospects for the upcoming NFL season. Know More

"Caught more bags than touchdowns": NFL fans react to Garrett Wilson's blockbuster $130,000,000 contract extension