Insider notes on 2026 NFL Draft: Indiana QB Fernando Mendoza draws first-round interest, NIL money swaying underclassmen decisions, and more

As we move into October and the college schedule starts to heat up, so too does talk of which underclassmen may opt for the 2026 NFL Draft. Yet as we’ve seen in the past few years, the potential of large NIL deals could sway decisions.

No player exemplifies how NIL, (name, image, likeness) deals can sway the decision of a player more than Cam Ward, the first pick of April’s draft. After the completion of the 2023 season, Ward, then playing for Washington State, initially announced his decision to enter the 2024 NFL Draft and was cast to participate in the Shrine Bowl that January.

He was considered a fifth-round prospect at the time by NFL scouts. Eventually the Miami Hurricanes stepped up to the plate, signing Ward to a large NIL contract and, after an incredibly successful season, the Tennessee Titans used the initial pick of the draft to select Ward.

So what is the general feeling about what may happen in 2026 NFL Draft?

Sources in the league tell me they expect that players not graded as top-50 draft picks will more than likely sign an NIL deal and return to college for another season. The money from the NIL contract would be less than an NFL contract, yet the player will be getting paid and have the opportunity to further improve his game. Granted, there will be exceptions on both sides of the aisle. Here is the early chatter on the underclassmen leaning towards entering the draft.

Fernando Mendoza/QB/Indiana

Though not a definite, people close to the Hoosiers signal caller tell me he’s laying the groundwork to enter the 2026 NFL Draft, and why not? Considering the struggles of many of the bigger-name quarterbacks in the early part of the season, Mendoza has watched his draft stock soar based off his play.

He’s led Indiana to a 5-0 start and has thrown 16 TDs this season with just one interception. Mendoza has taken well to head coach Curt Cignetti’s system, and though he hasn’t made a lot of difficult NFL throws, scouts are well aware that the physical traits and athletic ability in his game transition well to the next level.

Looking at the quarterback board, one can argue Mendoza will be graded as a top-three quarterback and end up as a first-round pick if he continues to improve. Games against Oregon this Saturday and Penn State the second week in November will be major measuring sticks for Mendoza.

Brian Parker II/OL/Duke

Word is that the Blue Devils right tackle is close to choosing an agent for the 2026 NFL Draft. I’ve mentioned Parker multiple times this season, as he is well-thought of in the scouting community. He’s a smart, fundamentally sound blocker who stands out in pass protection while also showing ability in motion. He projects to the inside at the next level, with scouts divided as to what his best position will be, center or guard. There’s not a lot of division about his grade, as the majority of scouts believe Parker will be a third-round pick if he enters next April’s draft, which is woefully thin on the interior offensive line.

Wesley Williams/Edge/Duke

Sources tell me that Parker’s teammate from the other side of the line of scrimmage has gotten the word out that he’s leaning towards entering the draft. Duke’s Defensive Rookie of the Year in 2023, Williams responded with 13.5 TFLs and 6.5 sacks last season as a sophomore. He’s off to a slow start this year and presently projects as a late-round pick.

