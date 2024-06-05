  • NFL
  • Insider notes on Giants: What to expect from Devin Singletary-led RB room after Saquon Barkley's exit

Insider notes on Giants: What to expect from Devin Singletary-led RB room after Saquon Barkley's exit

By Tony Pauline
Modified Jun 05, 2024 20:57 GMT
Insider notes on Giants: What to expect from Devin Singletary-led RB room after Saquon Barkley
Insider notes on Giants: What to expect from Devin Singletary-led RB room after Saquon Barkley's exit

While much of the focus for the New York Giants in the offseason centered on Daniel Jones and the team’s pending future at quarterback, it was the running back position that saw the greatest upheaval come free agency.

The team did not sign Saquon Barkley and was forced to look elsewhere when the rival Philadelphia Eagles inked the 2018 first-round pick during free agency.

So what’s the latest outlook for the team at the ball-carrying position?

Devin Singletary provides pass-catching threat for Daniel Jones

Devin Singletary vs Tennessee Titans
Devin Singletary vs Tennessee Titans

When the decision was made not to sign Barkley, the Giants quickly signed Devin Singletary during the first week of free agency to a three-year, $16.5 million contract, $9.5 million which is guaranteed.

The league-wide opinion was that the Giants overpaid for Singletary, who had a nice four-year run with the Buffalo Bills before spending last season with the Houston Texans.

Singletary has never rushed for more than 900 yards in a season, nor was he ever a red-zone threat carrying the football. He is, however, a terrific receiver out of the backfield and a legitimate pass-catching threat for Jones.

Eric Gray brings depth to Giants RB room

Syndication: The Record
Syndication: The Record

Yet don’t fret Giants fans, for while there may not be star quality at the top, there is depth at the position, starting with Eric Gray, the team’s fifth-round pick in 2023.

Gray is a solid straight-line ball carrier who runs with authority, intensity, and outstanding vision. He’s tough, does not go down without a fight and barrels through tackles. Gray, who has been running with the 1s and 2s in practice, is well-liked by the organization, as he carries himself like a pro and is an asset in the locker room. He doesn’t possess breakaway speed and has struggled with injuries, but he comes with underrated pass-catching skills. During his last three seasons in college, two spent with Oklahoma and one year at Tennessee, Gray caught 86 passes.

Watch out for Giants RB Tyrone Tracy Jr.

Tyrone Tracy Jr. at NFL: Combine
Tyrone Tracy Jr. at NFL: Combine

The sleeper of the bunch will be Tyrone Tracy Jr., this year’s fifth-round pick out of Purdue. Rarely mentioned in scouting circles prior to the 2023 season, Tracy had a terrific senior campaign for the Boilermakers that included eight rushing touchdowns, and then he performed extremely well at the combine.

His marks in Indianapolis included a 40 time of 4.48 seconds, 6.81 seconds in the three-cone and a vertical jump of 40 inches. Tracy has done well in recent minicamps, and people in the organization believe he has a good chance this season, not just to make the active roster but to also contribute on the field.

It’s not out of the question the Giants add another veteran running back to the roster and add more competition, and it’s a move I would expect sooner rather than later.

