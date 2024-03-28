Insider Notes from LSU Pro Day: Jayden Daniels passes the test, Jordan Jefferson and Mekhi Wingo shine

There was a huge turnout for LSU pro day, as a crowd of almost 200 head coaches, general managers, position coaches, scouting directors and scouts were on hand to watch a program that has three first-round picks, including a pair of players who will be top-10 choices.

Quarterback Jayden Daniels did not test, but he measured 6-foot-3 5/8 inches and 210 pounds and had a hand size of 9 3/8 inches. Opinions of those on hand, including a team with an early pick in need of a signal caller, categorized the workout as, “good, not great.”

Daniels was inconsistent in the early going and his accuracy was off at times, yet he settled in as the workout proceeded and threw much better at the end of the session. He threw several dimes downfield and showed terrific arm strength.

One source told me that while J.J. McCarthy of Michigan had a better pro day workout, Daniels is a much better arm talent by a wide margin. Few on hand believe the Washington Commanders will take McCarthy over Daniels with the second selection.

2024 LSU Pro Day in review

Malik Nabers looked and played the part of a top-six pick. His hands measured 9 7/8 inches, a solid mark for a receiver. His testing results included 15 reps on the bench, 42 inches in the vertical jump and 10-foot-9 in the broad. His 40 times clocked in at 4.35 and 4.40 seconds. Nabers did not run the shuttles.

Receiver Brian Thomas Jr. also had hands that measured 9 7/8 inches. Thomas stood on all his combine marks.

Center Charles Turner III ran one 40 in a time of 5.55 seconds, but he pulled up lame with a hamstring injury and did nothing else the rest of the day. He completed 22 reps on the bench.

The defensive line duo of Jordan Jefferson and Mekhi Wingo both had outstanding workouts.

Several watches had Jefferson with a 40 time as fast as 4.92, while most others were in the 4.97-second area. Jefferson weighed in at 316 pounds. He looked terrific in position drills and moved as well as many of his more nimble teammates. Jefferson projects to nose tackle on Sundays, and the crowd of coaches on hand believe he not only possesses the strength but also the toughness to hold down the spot. Jefferson is being looked upon as a solid pick who will come off the board early on Day 3.

Wingo, who timed 4.85 seconds in the 40 at the combine, completed 28 reps on the bench press then scorched the shuttles. His short shuttle time was 4.45 seconds, while Wingo timed the three-cone in 7.33 seconds, marks that were significantly faster than any run by a defensive tackle at the combine.

Wingo moved incredibly well in drills, looking quick as well as smooth. He was complimented by a lot of coaches on hand and is being compared to former Bengals defensive tackle Geno Atkins.

Mason Smith completed 21 reps on the bench press (35 ¼ inch arms), timed 4.64 seconds in the short shuttle and 7.68 seconds in the three-cone.

Edge rusher Ovie Oghoufo measured just under 6-foot-3 and 248 pounds. He touched 34 inches in the vertical jump and 9-foot-11 in the broad while also completing 20 reps on the bench. His times included 4.65 seconds in the 40, 7.14 seconds in the three-cone and 4.48 seconds in the short shuttle. Oghoufo will be participating in local pro days for the New Orleans Saints and Detroit Lions.

The Baltimore Ravens, Cincinnati Bengals, Denver Broncos, Las Vegas Raiders, Minnesota Vikings and New Orleans Saints had defensive line coaches on hand, as did the Pittsburgh Steelers and Kansas City Chiefs, the latter two of which were running the defensive line drills.

Playmaking linebacker Omar Speights had a terrific day. He timed as fast as 4.62 seconds in the 40 after measuring 6-foot-5/8 of an inch and 225 pounds.

Speights completed 30 reps on the bench, touched 10 feet even in the broad and had an outstanding three-cone mark of 7.06 seconds. Teams prefer Speights on the inside of a 3-4 alignment, but they also believe he can be a weakside linebacker in a 4-3. He will be participating in the local pro days with the New Orleans Saints as well as the Philadelphia Eagles, and Speights is drawing a lot of interest from the Houston Texans.