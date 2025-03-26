Insider Notes on Miami, Bowling Green Pro Day: Cam Ward' draft stock, Cowboys' interest in Damien Martinez, and more

Miami Hurricanes pro day started later than usual Monday afternoon, and the big story was the throwing session for Cam Ward, the soon-to-be first pick of the draft. And while Ward’s session went well, several other Hurricanes also performed for scouts and are drawing interest around the league.

Notes from Miami Pro Day

Iowa State v Miami - Pop-Tarts Bowl - Source: Getty

I spoke at length with Damien Martinez after the workout Monday evening, someone I consider the most underrated running back in this year’s class. Martinez stood on his 40 time from the combine, and why not? He timed 4.51 seconds at 217 pounds as well as touching 35 inches in the vertical jump and 10-foot-4 in the broad jump at Lucas Oil Stadium. Martinez timed the short shuttle in 4.2 seconds and the three-cone in 7.1 seconds on Monday, both terrific marks.

He did position drills for a short time, which were run by the Denver Broncos. Martinez has an official-30 visit set up with the Dallas Cowboys, who, if they don’t come away with Ashton Jeanty in the first round, will target Martinez on Day 2.

Defensive end/edge rusher Tyler Baron also stood on his combine marks, which were outstanding, but he went through position work. Baron had dinner with the New Orleans Saints the night before pro day, has another dinner meeting with the Miami Dolphins scheduled and will make an official-30 visit to see the Philadelphia Eagles. He also met with the Washington Commanders at length Monday.

Baron is one of the more intriguing edge rushers in the draft. A tremendous athlete who totaled 11.5 sacks and 21.5 TFLs the past two seasons -- last year at Miami and the prior year for Tennessee -- his upside is enormous, though scouts question if Baron’s motor is always running. If a team is able to squeeze the most from Baron, they will have a steal on their hands.

Notes from Bowling Green Pro Day

NFL: Combine - Source: Imagn

More than two dozen teams were on hand for the Bowling Green pro day, primarily for one prospect, tight end Harold Fannin Jr. The record-setting pass catcher sat on his numbers from the combine, but he looked good in position drills. Only one pass thrown in his direction hit the turf, and it was more of an errant ball than a drop.

Saints tight ends coach Chase Haslett met with Fannin on Sunday, and the tight end has four official-30 visits set up, the Cleveland Browns and San Francisco 49ers included.

