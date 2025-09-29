  • home icon
Insider notes on Minnesota Golden Gophers: Draft grades on top prospects ft. A.J. Turner, Darius Taylor, and more

By Tony Pauline
Modified Sep 29, 2025 17:04 GMT
NCAA Football: Buffalo at Minnesota - Source: Imagn
NCAA Football: Buffalo at Minnesota - Source: Imagn

Despite being in a holding pattern on the field and in the Big 10, Minnesota has had a lot of early draft picks recently, placing at least one player in the top 60 every year since 2020. The future is led by a pair of knockout juniors who could be early draft picks if they enter the 2026 selection process.

Is he a defensive tackle or defensive end? That’s the questions scouts will eventually have to answer, yet there is no denying that junior Anthony Smith is a terrific prospect and potential impact defensive player. Used primarily at defensive end in the Gophers’ three-man line, Smith is an explosive athlete who can rush the passer and get out into space to make plays. He possesses size, growth potential and plays with great fundamentals, getting leverage on blockers and making good use of his hands. Smith accounted for 11.5 TFLs and six sacks last season, yet he’s just scratching the surface of his ability.

Not far behind Smith is running back Darius Taylor. A three-down back, Taylor is a creative ball carrier who makes defenders miss, shows a burst of speed and picks up big chunks of yardage from the line of scrimmage. He’s also a terrific pass catcher out of the backfield. Scouts estimate Taylor to measure around six feet even and 215 pounds, and the junior shows the traits necessary to develop into a feature running back on Sundays.

Deven Eastern is an explosive interior defender with a great first step and the ability to disrupt the action. Fundamentally sound, he possesses an outstanding arm-over move and flashes power. He must improve and play with more consistent strength at the point, yet Eastern has an upside.

Minnesota Prospects
GradeRndPosFull NameYr#
3.832ndDTAnthony Smith4Jr0
3.793rdRBDarius Taylor3Jr1
3.366thDTDeven Eastern5Sr91
3.06FARBA.J. Turner4Jr2
3.05FADTJalen Logan-Redding5Sr97
3.03FAOLBDevon Williams5Sr9
2.94FAGDylan Ray5Sr73
2.94FATEJameson Geers5Sr86
2.93FAGMarcellus Marshall5Sr74
Tony Pauline

Tony Pauline

Pauline is among the foremost experts in the NFL Draft with over 20 years of experience in the industry. Over the past two decades, he has contributed to Sports Illustrated, USA Today and has also worked with PhiladelphiaEagles.com.


He has also covered the NFL Draft for the SNY TV network since 2006 and is an authority on the NFL Draft for NewYorkGiants.com.

Come NFL Draft time, be sure to check out Tony Pauline's page at Sportskeeda.

Pauline is also powering Sportskeeda's Mock Draft Simulator with updated rankings and scouting reports on prospects for the upcoming NFL season.

Know More

Edited by Tony Pauline
