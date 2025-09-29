Insider notes on Minnesota Golden Gophers: Draft grades on top prospects ft. A.J. Turner, Darius Taylor, and more

Despite being in a holding pattern on the field and in the Big 10, Minnesota has had a lot of early draft picks recently, placing at least one player in the top 60 every year since 2020. The future is led by a pair of knockout juniors who could be early draft picks if they enter the 2026 selection process.

Ad

Is he a defensive tackle or defensive end? That’s the questions scouts will eventually have to answer, yet there is no denying that junior Anthony Smith is a terrific prospect and potential impact defensive player. Used primarily at defensive end in the Gophers’ three-man line, Smith is an explosive athlete who can rush the passer and get out into space to make plays. He possesses size, growth potential and plays with great fundamentals, getting leverage on blockers and making good use of his hands. Smith accounted for 11.5 TFLs and six sacks last season, yet he’s just scratching the surface of his ability.

Ad

Trending

Not far behind Smith is running back Darius Taylor. A three-down back, Taylor is a creative ball carrier who makes defenders miss, shows a burst of speed and picks up big chunks of yardage from the line of scrimmage. He’s also a terrific pass catcher out of the backfield. Scouts estimate Taylor to measure around six feet even and 215 pounds, and the junior shows the traits necessary to develop into a feature running back on Sundays.

Ad

Deven Eastern is an explosive interior defender with a great first step and the ability to disrupt the action. Fundamentally sound, he possesses an outstanding arm-over move and flashes power. He must improve and play with more consistent strength at the point, yet Eastern has an upside.

Minnesota Prospects Grade Rnd Pos Full Name Yr # 3.83 2nd DT Anthony Smith 4Jr 0 3.79 3rd RB Darius Taylor 3Jr 1 3.36 6th DT Deven Eastern 5Sr 91 3.06 FA RB A.J. Turner 4Jr 2 3.05 FA DT Jalen Logan-Redding 5Sr 97 3.03 FA OLB Devon Williams 5Sr 9 2.94 FA G Dylan Ray 5Sr 73 2.94 FA TE Jameson Geers 5Sr 86 2.93 FA G Marcellus Marshall 5Sr 74

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Tony Pauline Pauline is among the foremost experts in the NFL Draft with over 20 years of experience in the industry. Over the past two decades, he has contributed to Sports Illustrated, USA Today and has also worked with PhiladelphiaEagles.com.





He has also covered the NFL Draft for the SNY TV network since 2006 and is an authority on the NFL Draft for NewYorkGiants.com.



Come NFL Draft time, be sure to check out Tony Pauline's page at Sportskeeda.



Pauline is also powering Sportskeeda's Mock Draft Simulator with updated rankings and scouting reports on prospects for the upcoming NFL season. Know More

"Caught more bags than touchdowns": NFL fans react to Garrett Wilson's blockbuster $130,000,000 contract extension