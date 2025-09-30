  • home icon
  • Insider notes on Purdue and Rutgers: Draft grades for top prospects ft. Devin Mockobee, Ian Strong, and more

By Tony Pauline
Modified Sep 30, 2025 12:46 GMT
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: SEP 20 Purdue at Notre Dame - Source: Getty
Last season was miserable for Purdue, as the team finished with just a single win. The end result was the entire coaching staff getting axed and their top talent transferring from the program or entering the draft. Meanwhile, Rutgers won seven games and had three players selected in April’s draft.

Purdue

The pickings are slim at Purdue, as not a single player has a draftable grade on my board. Some scouts believe Devin Mockobee could be a late-round pick, as the senior is a hard-charging ball carrier with an aggressive style, yet he’s small as well as slow and one-dimensional.

A pair of senior transfers, cornerback Tony Grimes and pass rusher CJ Nunnally, are solid football players with limited upside.

Purdue Prospects
GradeRndPosFull NameYr#
3.11FARBDevin Mockobee5Sr45
3.02FACBTony Grimes5Sr0
3.01FADECJ Nunnally IV6Sr91
3.01FACBChad Brown5Sr24
2.96FAOLBMani Powell4Sr16
Rutgers

Rutgers had three seniors selected on the final day of the 2025 draft, and heading towards next year’s event, the top prospects are underclassmen.

If you’re looking for a dominant, game-controlling wideout with playmaking ability, Ian Strong is someone to put on the radar. The Scarlett Knights receiver caught 43 passes for 676 yards and five TDs last season, overwhelming opponents. He’s tall, strong and possesses a lot of natural pass-catching ability. Strong wins out for contested catches and makes the difficult reception with defenders draped on him. He now becomes the primary wideout at RU with Dymere Miller in the NFL, and he has the tools to rise up draft boards.

Bo Mascoe is a smallish but explosive safety with terrific speed and quickness. He covers a lot of area on the field, plays with great explosion and is developing a complete game.

Florida Atlantic transfer CJ Campbell Jr. is a lot like Kyle Monangai, the former Rutgers running back selected in the seventh round by the Chicago Bears. He’s small but quick, smart and incredibly instinctive. Besides being a very productive ball carrier at FAU, Campbell was also a terrific receiver out of the backfield and has the ability to line up as a third-down back on Sundays.

Dariel Djabome is an underrated linebacker who is effective defending the run and covering the pass. Djabome is athletic, plays with terrific speed as well as quickness and covers a lot of ground on the field. He flows to the action, shows ability in pursuit and plays with a violent nature.

Rutgers Prospects
GradeRndPosFull NameYr#
3.494-5WRIan Strong3Jr9
3.425thSBo Mascoe3So3
3.346thRBCJ Campbell Jr.5Sr5
3.326thILBDariel Djabome4Sr28
3.18FAWRDT Sheffield5Sr0
3.18FADEEric O'Neill5Sr99
3.12FATEColin Weber5Sr18
3.02FAQBAthan Kaliakmanis5Sr16
3.02FACGus Zilinskas5Sr53
3.01FAGBryan Felter5Sr65
Tony Pauline

Tony Pauline

Pauline is among the foremost experts in the NFL Draft with over 20 years of experience in the industry. Over the past two decades, he has contributed to Sports Illustrated, USA Today and has also worked with PhiladelphiaEagles.com.


He has also covered the NFL Draft for the SNY TV network since 2006 and is an authority on the NFL Draft for NewYorkGiants.com.

Come NFL Draft time, be sure to check out Tony Pauline's page at Sportskeeda.

Pauline is also powering Sportskeeda's Mock Draft Simulator with updated rankings and scouting reports on prospects for the upcoming NFL season.

Edited by Tony Pauline
