Insider notes on red flags with Will Johnson and Jihaad Campbell, possible Kirk Cousins-Saints trade, and more

As we inch closer to the start of the draft comes news on injuries that are likely to affect where first-round prospects end up, as well as injuries to veterans that will factor into the draft strategy of teams. Also, the latest on Kirk Cousins.

Ad

Injury concerns with Will Johnson and Jihaad Campbell

Two defensive players routinely mocked in the first round are dropping due to medical issues, Michigan cornerback Will Johnson and Alabama linebacker Jihaad Campbell. Johnson has a variety of injury red flags including a knee issue which concerns teams. The situation is worse for Campbell, whom I’m told has been red flagged over shoulder injuries that could disrupt his rookie campaign. While Johnson is likely to remain as a first-round selection, Campbell could be on the outside looking in when the 32 picks are completed Thursday night.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Las Vegas Raiders' draft plans with #6 pick

Injuries may dictate what the Las Vegas Raiders do with the sixth pick of the draft. Assuming running back Ashton Jeanty is not available when they are called to the clock, I’m told it will come down to defensive tackle Mason Graham of Michigan or offensive tackle Armand Membou of Missouri. The state of the Raiders offensive line would seem to dictate Membou as the pick, yet I’m told there is serious concern over a foot injury Christian Wilkins has been dealing with since last season. Wilkins underwent surgery to repair a Jones fracture he suffered in Week 5 and was placed on injured reserve, missing the remainder of the season. He may need to have an additional procedure on the foot, and sources tell me Wilkins could miss a significant portion of the 2025 season. That concern may sway the decision in Graham’s favor.

Ad

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

O-Linemen market in Round 1 of 2025 NFL Draft

How many offensive linemen will end up in the first round? That’s a good question, but opinions in the league vary. At least a half-dozen offensive linemen are expected to be selected in the first round, almost 20% of the selections. Yet even within that group, opinions vary on where they could land.

Josh Conerly Jr. of Oregon could end up being chosen earlier than most predict, and the expected range for the junior is picks 10 to 25. And while the 10th pick, presently held by the Chicago Bears, seems early, I’m told it is a real possibility. The Bears are looking for a blocker who can play guard or tackle, and that perfectly describes Conerly. He’s presently the No. 1 guard on my board, yet many if not most teams project him at tackle.

Ad

I’m told the Bears not only like his skill on the field, but they became enamored with Conerly when he visited the franchise. The three-year starter came across as a seasoned veteran and very professional. The other team that is very high on Conerly are the New Orleans Saints- though I’m told they would only take him if they trade back.

In my past two mock drafts, I’ve had Conerly landing with the Houston Texans at pick 25.

Ad

Ohio State offensive tackle Josh Simmons is graded as a first-round pick by teams for the most part, even though it could be some time before the left tackle is ready to play. Simmons suffered a torn patella tendon in the sixth game of the season against Oregon on October 12. People tell me that is a tough injury to return from, and realistically Simmons may not be ready to fully return until November this season. He could slide out of the first round.

Ad

There’s been talk of Minnesota tackle Aireontae Ersery landing in the first round, yet the information I’ve received says otherwise. I’ve heard mostly mid second-round grades on the athletic blocker. His detractors in the league tell me Ersery is not the hardest worker, doesn’t follow through and didn’t meet expectations in 2024. Many felt this was evident during his pro-day workout, as I was told Ersery was sloppy and didn’t look good in position drills.

Ad

Savion Williams of TCU is getting late Day 2 grades, yet his position at the next level is not unanimous. Williams was a terrific receiver for the Horned Frogs, catching a career-best 60 passes for 611 yards and six TDs last season. Yet some teams project Williams to running back at the next level. He’s a powerful receiver, a skill they believe will carry over to running back on Sundays.

Kirk Cousins to Saints?

The belief is that the Atlanta Falcons will look to trade Kirk Cousins, and many believe they won’t move him to a divisional foe such as the New Orleans Saints, who may be in the quarterback market depending on Derek Carr’s shoulder. I’m told that is not entirely true, as the Falcons would be willing to move Cousins to any team willing to shoulder the highest burden of the $27 million he’s due this season. If the Saints are willing to pay a greater amount of the money due to Carr than other teams in the league, the Falcons would be open to moving him to the Crescent City.

There’s been a lot of talk over how weak the first round of this year’s draft is, and I’m told the Buffalo Bills have just 12 players graded as true first-round prospects. In the end, this means players taken in the bottom half of the initial frame are second-round talents.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Tony Pauline Pauline is among the foremost experts in the NFL Draft with over 20 years of experience in the industry. Over the past two decades, he has contributed to Sports Illustrated, USA Today and has also worked with PhiladelphiaEagles.com.





He has also covered the NFL Draft for the SNY TV network since 2006 and is an authority on the NFL Draft for NewYorkGiants.com.



Come NFL Draft time, be sure to check out Tony Pauline's page at Sportskeeda.



Pauline is also powering Sportskeeda's Mock Draft Simulator with updated rankings and scouting reports on prospects for the upcoming NFL season. Know More

Brandon Graham shares hilarious first impression on Jason Kelce joining Eagles