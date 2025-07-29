The Washington Commanders come off a tremendous campaign in 2024 and hope to take the next step this season. Yet one of their most important pieces on offense, receiver Terry McLaurin, is not happy and wants a contract extension. The two-time Pro Bowl wideout finally reported to training camp on Sunday after skipping the first week of practices.

I asked league insiders to shed some light on what they think will happen with the Commanders’ top receiver moving forward.

McLaurin, an Ohio State product, was selected by Washington in the third round of the 2019 draft and made an immediate impact with the squad. Since his sophomore season in the league, he’s totaled more than 75 receptions and 1,000 years each year. Last season, McLaurin’s numbers included 82 catches, 1,096 receiving yards and a career-high 13 touchdowns. He has been the Commanders leading receiver every season since his rookie year, when he was named to the NFL All-Rookie team. Since then, McLaurin was named to the Pro Bowl twice (2022 and 2024) and was also a second team All-Pro player last year.

McLaurin, who turns 30 years old in September, is in the final year of the three-year, $68,364,000 contract he signed with the Commanders in 2022 and wants an extension that will presumably bring him to the end of his career. People I’ve spoken with tell me that they expect a deal will get done sooner rather than later, though it’s not going to be a huge contract. I’m told to expect a two to three-year extension for McLaurin with a bump in pay this season to give him a bit more security.

The deal signed by Courtland Sutton yesterday should help push things along for the Commanders and McLaurin. The Broncos veteran wideout received a four-year, $92 million extension Monday, which includes $41 million in guarantees, according to multiple reports.

Sources tell me they believe the Commanders will offer a deal with an annual payout slightly higher than the one received by Sutton. The holdup would be McLaurin demanding more than $30 million annually. People tell me they don’t feel the franchise would be willing to go that high for McLaurin.

The Commanders must be careful with this negotiation.

The depth chart at receiver is thin after McLaurin. This offseason, the team brought in veterans Deebo Samuel and Michael Gallup via trade and free agency. They also traded for veteran left tackle Laremy Tunsil, and all signs point to the future being now in Washington, despite having a dynamic second-year quarterback in Jayden Daniels.

Since stepping on the field as a rookie, McLaurin has been a huge part of the Commanders offense, and they need him to take the next step.

