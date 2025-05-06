Insider outlines two potential "exit doors" left for $180,000,000 QB Kirk Cousins ahead of 2025 NFL season

The Atlanta Falcons brought in quarterback Kirk Cousins from the Vikings last year on a four-year deal worth $180 million. They also acquired Michael Penix Jr. in the first round of the 2024 draft as a contingency plan. Cousins was expected to be a long-term starter for the Falcons.

Despite a solid start, Kirk Cousins failed to help the Falcons qualify for the playoffs. He was benched in favor of Michael Penix Jr for the last three games. The rookie is expected to continue his duties as the starting quarterback of the team, raising questions regarding Cousins' future with the Falcons.

NFL insider Albert Breer had considered the 2025 NFL draft one of the three deadlines for the Falcons on deciding a potential trade for Kirk Cousins. However, they held onto him through the second deadline, raising more questions about their decisions.

Breer believes that there are now just two realistic options for Kirk Cousins. The first option is with the Pittsburgh Steelers. They are still waiting for a decision from Aaron Rodgers. If the 4x NFL MVP declines their offer, then Cousins could be an ideal backup plan for the team.

The second scenario is going to a team that has an immediate need to find a replacement for their injured QB1. If the Falcons hold on to Kirk Cousins, then he will be an expensive backup who is projected to get paid $27.5 million in base salary this upcoming season.

Albert Breer also pointed out the possibility that the veteran quarterback would not want to cause discomfort to his family with a potential move. Thus, if he does not like any potential offer, he might decide to utilize the no-trade clause in his contract.

NFL insider names three teams that have an interest in acquiring Kirk Cousins

Before the draft, The Athletics' Diana Russini shared that three NFL franchises showed potential interest in the 4x Pro Bowler. This includes the Steelers, the Browns, and his former team, the Minnesota Vikings.

"The Steelers, Browns and possibly Vikings could be involved in a trade involving Kirk Cousins, sources say. Minnesota is looked at as the least likely scenario, given their preference to favor J.J. McCarthy, and Cousins would need to sign off on any deal he's involved in."

There is a low possibility of Cousins returning to Minnesota with McCarthy on the depth chart. The same could be said for the Browns, who acquired rookies Shedeur Sanders and Dillon Gabriel in this year's draft. Apart from them, they also have veterans Joe Flacco and Kenny Pickett. Thus, it would not make sense for them to get another quarterback for the 2025 season.

The Steelers remain the most likely destination for Cousins. It will be interesting to see how his future in the league plays out ahead of the upcoming season.

