3 Kirk Cousins trade packages that could move the needle before 2025 NFL Draft

Kirk Cousins is rumored to be available in the trade market after the Atlanta Falcons named Michael Penix Jr. their starting quarterback. The franchise made an interesting decision last year to draft Penix in the first round, despite already signing Cousins in free agency.

The 2025 NFL Draft is quickly approaching, so the Falcons may decide to make a move for additional picks this year. Several teams are in need of help at their quarterback position and Cousins has more proven success than most of the other available options currently. Here are three teams that could potentially make a deal for the veteran and what it could take for them to acquire him.

3 best trade packages for Falcons QB Kirk Cousins

Kirk Cousins

#3 - Cleveland Browns

The Cleveland Browns are in a difficult situation with their quarterback position. Deshaun Watson is likely to miss the entire 2025 season with an injury and he has been disappointing in his starting role anyway. This resulted in them acquiring Joe Flacco and Kenny Pickett this year, but they could still be looking for an upgrade.

Kirk Cousins offers them a better solution for their current problem, especially if they are hoping to be competitive in the upcoming season. He also has a connection with head coach Kevin Stefanski from their time together with the Minnesota Vikings.

Projected trade package: Falcons receive pick 104 (Round 4) and pick 179 (Round 6) for Cousins and pick 218 (Round 7)

#2 - Minnesota Vikings

The Minnesota Vikings moved on from Sam Darnold during the offseason, despite turning in an impressive 14-3 record last season. They drafted JJ McCarthy last year, but he has yet to play in a game as he continues to recover from an injury.

The Vikings' window to be contenders appears to be open, so they may not want to risk going with the unproven McCarthy to start the season. Cousins theoretically gives them a safer option and could realistically be an upgrade from Darnold, giving them a bright outlook.

Projected trade package: Faclons receive pick 139 (Round 5) and pick 187 (Round 6) for Cousins

#1 - Pittsburgh Steelers

The Pittsburgh Steelers made another appearance in the playoffs last year, but again suffered a first-round exit. This may have contributed to why they moved on from Russell Wilson and Justin Fields during the offseason.

They have been connected to many free agency rumors involving Aaron Rodgers, but a deal has yet to be agreed upon. They still need to upgrade the position with Mason Rudolph as their only current option, so they could potentially pivot to Kirk Cousins instead.

Projected trade package: Faclons receive pick 83 (Round 3) and pick 229 (Round 7) for Cousins and pick 118 (round 4)

