"If Tom Brady doesn’t join the 49ers now, he never will" - Insider predicts Brady's last hurrah in the NFL

Tom Brady has every chance to join the San Francisco 49ers, according to NFL insider Mike Florio. With the seven-time Super Bowl champion now retired, there have been some rumblings that he could make a comeback for the 2022 NFL season.

While these are just rumors, there is no smoke without fire. Florio published a piece regarding Brady's future, and he stated that, if the 44-year-old does not join the 49ers (his boyhood team) now, then he likely never will.

"Here’s the reality," Florio wrote. "If Brady doesn’t join the 49ers now, he never will. So, yes, I’ve got a feeling he wants to do it and that, by Week One, he will."

With Jimmy Garoppolo's future with the 49ers elsewhere and Trey Lance an unknown commodity, there is pace gathering that the 44-year-old could return with the NFC team in 2022.

Could Tom Brady return in 2022?

There is always a chance, but Brady himself poured fuel on the fire with his comments on the Let's Go podcast with Jim Gray. During this past season, the 44-year-old was on the show every Monday.

In his last appearance on the podcast on February 9, the seven-time Super Bowl champ teased about a possible return, and this has sent tongues wagging with speculation he may return next season.

"You know, I'm just going to take things as they come. I think that's the best way to put it, and I don't think anything -- you know, you never say never."

"I know that I'm very -- I feel very good about my decision," he said. "I don't know how I'll feel six months from now, and if that will change, it most likely won't. But I try to make the best possible decision I can in the moment, which I did this last week."

Now, with Florio's comments, the 44-year-old could have the perfect route back into the league. As Florio writes, both Garoppolo and Lance have question marks hanging over them, and the 49ers were Tom's first choice when he became a free agent, and they may now have another chance at securing the legendary quarterback.

"Jimmy Garoppolo presided over a blown 10-point, fourth-quarter lead in the Super Bowl two years ago," he wrote. "He then presided over a blown 10-point, fourth-quarter lead in the NFC Championship 22 days ago. Rookie Trey Lance may or may not be ready to.

"So why not spend a year with Brady? The 49ers were his first choice when he became a free agent in 2020, but the 49ers said, “No, thanks.” They surely regret it. Now, they may have a chance to rectify it."

