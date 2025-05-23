Insider reveals 1 condition for Will Howard to trump Mason Rudolph for Steelers QB1 job 

Will Howard is the newest QB to enter Pittsburgh. The former Ohio State signal caller was selected by the Steelers in the 6th round of the 2025 NFL draft. He was the 185th pick. While the 23-year-old had an impressive collegiate career, it seems like he will have to fight his way up the Steelers' lineup. Industry insider Mark Kaboly believes that Howard can get a chance, but under one condition.

Ad

The Pittsburgh Steelers already have a QB in Mason Rudolph, who's been waiting to show his worth on the field. On top of that, the franchise is also eyeing the signature of NFL legend Aaron Rodgers. Many believe that there are high chances of the veteran joining the Steelers next season.

If Rodgers joins, he's going to become the team's QB1 and have Rudolph as his backup. However, according to Kaboly, Will Howard will only get a chance to play if Rodgers or Rudolph were to get hurt, as the Steelers don't have much interest in starting the young star.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"There is a chance, but Rodgers and Rudolph would have to get hurt for that to happen. The Steelers have no interest in starting Howard this year if they can help it, and I believe that’s the right decision. We can discuss it more next year at this time, when Howard has a year in the organization under his belt."

Ad

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Will Howard wants to become the next Ben Roethlisberger for the Steelers

While there is still uncertainty over Will Howard starting games, one thing is for sure: he's full of confidence. The QB believes that if given the chance, he can be the next Ben Roethlisberger for the Steelers. Howard wants to bring the same level of energy and intensity as the NFL legend.

Ad

In a recent edition of the "Up and Adams Show," the former Ohio State QB said:

"They need like a gritty guy. You know, growing up, for me, watching the Pittsburgh Steelers, it was Big Ben. And Big Ben, he was that guy. He was Pittsburgh. He was the Steel City, the blue collar, the gritty guy.

"You know? And I want to be that too. I wanna bring that edge, that energy. And I think I did a pretty good job of it at Ohio State and I like to kind of pride myself on that. And I'm gonna try and bring it to the Steel City."

Ad

Expand Tweet

With the amount of confidence and swagger Will Howard brings to the field, it'll be interesting to see if he gets any game time in the upcoming NFL season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Gurjyot Singh Dadial Know More

Steelers Fans! Check out the latest Pittsburgh Steelers Schedule and dive into the Steelers Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.