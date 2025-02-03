The San Francisco 49ers may have the upper hand in negotiations for a new extension with Brock Purdy. The Niners do not hold a fifth-year option for their starting quarterback because he was not a first-round pick.

That means if he were to play out the 2025 season, he’d either be an unrestricted free agent in 2026 or get franchise-tagged.

On Friday, ESPN’s Dan Graziano reported that it would be advantageous for the 49ers to do the latter.

The threat of the franchise tag certainly gives the 49ers some leverage, and if Purdy is not determined to play hardball and max out his contract in the upper-$50-million-per-year range, there’s a deal to be made here," Graziano wrote.

"Mr. Irrelevant" has led this franchise to two NFC Championship Games and a Super Bowl appearance in three seasons behind center.

Graziano predicted that Purdy would receive a four-year, $196 million extension, with $112 million guaranteed.

Purdy became a revelation nearly overnight in the 2022 season, beginning that campaign as the third-stringer behind Trey Lance and Jimmy Garoppolo.

Injuries to both players forced Kyle Shanahan to thrust Purdy into the spotlight and the Iowa State product hasn't looked back.

In 2023, he led the league in passer rating (113.0), earning his only Pro Bowl selection to date.

Brock Purdy’s current salary

Purdy’s original salary for 2025 was supposed to be just over $1 million as part of the four-year rookie deal he signed in 2022.

His proven performance escalators, though, have bumped his salary to over $5 million for next season when factoring in inflation, which is still quite the bargain given the results he’s produced.

Brock Purdy’s predicted new salary

As for what an extension Purdy might get in San Francisco, Dan Graziano said the New York Giants deal for their now ex-QB Daniel Jones might be the blueprint for the Niners. Two years ago, Jones signed a four-year, $160 million deal ($81 million guaranteed) with the Giants.

If Graziano is correct in his prediction, Purdy would have the 10th-highest average annual value among NFL quarterbacks.

