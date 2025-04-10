Insider reveals Bucs GM Jason Licht's bold strategy ahead of NFL Draft 2025

On Thursday, the popular Tampa Bay Buccaneers news X profile 'Pewter Report' revealed that Buccaneers general manager Jason Licht does not expect many NFL teams to trade up in the 2025 NFL Draft.

"#Bucs GM Jason Licht says that there have been years where he thought about trading down more than others. This year, it’ll be all about what happens and who falls to them. He doesn’t foresee as many teams wanting to trade up across the league."

In response to this report, NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport revealed that he has heard a similar sentiment around the league until this point.

"That's what it feels like. Not a lot of teams trying to move up."

At this time, it appears as though there is a lot of uncertainty for a lot teams ahead of the 2025 NFL Draft later this April. The Buccaneers currently occupy the No. 19 overall selection in the first round.

Elsewhere, the Buccaneers hold the No. 53, the No. 84, the No. 121, the No. 157, and the No. 235 draft slots.

According to ESPN, the positional needs of the Buccaneers in the 2025 NFL Draft are at cornerback, EDGE, linebacker, wide receiver, and tight end.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers 2025 NFL Draft Projection

NFL Draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah recently released his latest 2025 NFL mock draft 3.0 and predicted that the Buccaneers would add to their defensive unit in the first round of the selection process.

WIth the No. 19 overall pick, Jeremiah projected that the Buccaneers would select Boston College EDGE Donovan Ezeiruaku.

As Jeremiah noted:

"Bucs GM Jason Licht has always valued production, and Ezeiruaku brings exactly that to the table with 16.5 sacks last season. He’s one of the most gifted pass rushers in the draft."

Last season at Boston College, Ezeiruaku had 80 total tackles, 37 solo tackles, 16.5 sacks, and three forced fumbles for the Eagles. Only time will tell whether the Buccaneers do select Ezeiruaku in the first round, however, it is evident that the Tampa Bay general manager Licht does not anticipate too much movement by NFL franchises on draft night.

