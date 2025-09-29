Insider's 2026 NFL Draft stock watch: Risers and sliders after Week 5 games ft Chris Bell, Xavier Chaplin and more

Week 5 on the college football schedule witnessed several exciting games that came down to the wire or went into overtime -- contests that will impact national rankings and conference standings. In the Big 10, Oregon defeated Penn State in double overtime despite facing a hostile “White Out” crowd in Happy Valley, while Alabama held on to beat Georgia on the road. On the NFL prospect front, several blockers and pass catchers stepped up their games and improved their draft rankings, while a potential top-10 pick continues to struggle.

Here are the Risers & Sliders for Week 5.

Risers after Week 5 games

1] - Max Iheanachor/T/Arizona State

The Sun Devils came away with an important Big 12 victory over TCU, scoring 10 points in the final quarter for the win. Their well-balanced offense has been buzzing, and the offensive line has played incredibly well, with Iheanachor standing above the rest. The big right tackle has dominated opponents as a run blocker and in pass protection. He’s fundamentally sound and strong, and he flashes athleticism in his game blocking on the move. Entering the season as an early Day 3 pick, Iheanachor’s recent play has scouts believing he will end up as a top-100 pick in next April’s draft.

2] - Melvin Priestly/G/Illinois

It was a wild game that came down to the wire, as Illinois kicked a 41-yard field goal as time expired to beat USC by a score of 34-32. The Fighting Illini offense was dominant, combining for 502 yards, with 171 yards coming on the ground. The offensive line, led by Priestly, was paramount to the victory. A four-year starter who began his college career at Grambling, Priestly is one of the better kept secrets on the offensive line. He’s a powerful lineman who stands out blocking for the run, quickly getting off the snap and knocking opponents off the line to open the lanes. Priestly is intense, smart and gets the most out of his ability. Though he’s been a tackle throughout his entire college career, Priestly projects inside to guard on Sundays and will end up a late-round pick next April.

3] - Chris Bell/WR/Louisville

In another back-and-forth contest, Louisville came from 17 points down early in the game to beat Pittsburgh and remain undefeated. The Cardinals had several stars, yet Bell stood above the crowd. The large wideout led all pass catchers with 10 receptions for 135 yards with one TD. That gives Bell 23 catches in four games. Graded as a potential Day 2 draft pick, Bell combines outstanding size at 6-foot-1.5 and 224 pounds and better-than-average speed as well as next-level skills as a pass catcher. He’s more than a possession receiver, as Bell is sneaky fast and beats opponents in a foot race. He’s done everything to justify scouts’ belief that he’s a Day 2 prospect.

Sleeper Prospect

1] - Tanner Koziol/TE/Houston

The tight end position looks as though it will be one of the weaker areas in next April’s draft, which leaves the door open for unknowns like Koziol to march up draft boards. The senior has become more acclimated to the Cougars offense after transferring from Ball State, and he should be in the conversation as one of the top three prospects at the tight end spot next April. He caught six passes for 86 yards and one TD during Houston’s 27-25 overtime victory over Oregon State, giving him 23 receptions for the season. Last year, Koziol caught 94 passes for 839 yards with nine TDs at Ball State. He’s a large (6-foot-6, 250 pound) tight end with speed and next-level skills as a pass catcher. Koziol is also a solid blocker and has enough ability to eventually develop into a No. 1 tight end in the NFL.

Small School Prospect

1] - Rex Connors/S/UC-Davis

One of the higher-rated defensive prospects on the FCS level, Connors has been a dominant safety the past four seasons. He’s off to a fast start in 2025, accumulating 45 tackles and breaking up two passes over the past four games. One year ago, his numbers included 115 tackles, two INTs and eight PBUs. Well-sized at just under six feet and over 210 pounds, Connors is physical, tough as nails and incredibly instinctive. He does a terrific job immediately diagnosing plays and making the tackle in space. He's stellar defending the run and shows enough ball skills that he’s not a liability in coverage. Connors lacks great speed and timing as well as playing to a 4.6 40-yard dash. Yet his intellect and aggressiveness will help him secure a roster spot as a backup safety/special-teams player.

Sliders

1] - Xavier Chaplin/T/Auburn

The consensus in and out of the scouting community is that Chaplin is a first-round prospect and many, including yours truly, believe the offensive tackle is a top-10 pick. Yet since transferring to Auburn from Virginia Tech, Chaplin has played like a late Day 2 prospect. He’s been flagged for illegal motion penalties all season long and struggled against top competition the past two weeks, giving up several costly sacks during Auburn’s loss to Texas A&M this weekend. Usually reliable as a pass blocker, Chaplin has looks tentative and confused and is playing back on his heels. The junior has not improved from last season, and he must quickly turn his game around if he intends on entering the draft and being an early selection.

