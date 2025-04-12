  • home icon
  • NFL
  • New Orleans Saints
  • Insider speculates something fishy behind Saints QB Derek Carr's sudden injury ahead of 2025 NFL Draft

Insider speculates something fishy behind Saints QB Derek Carr's sudden injury ahead of 2025 NFL Draft

By Sanu Abraham
Modified Apr 12, 2025 17:35 GMT
NFL: Las Vegas Raiders at New Orleans Saints - Source: Imagn
NFL: Las Vegas Raiders at New Orleans Saints (image credit: IMAGN)

NFL insider Dianna Russini hinted at potential behind-the-scenes moves regarding Derek Carr's shoulder injury. The developments came as New Orleans holds the ninth overall pick in this month's NFL draft.

Ad

On Friday, Russini posted on X about Carr's injury status and its financial implications for the Saints.

"Derek Carr's shoulder development did not come as a surprise to the Saints. Surgery is being contemplated as both sides analyze next steps for player and franchise. Carr carries a $20.4M cap hit in 2025," said Russini. She then retweeted another post stating: "There are many around the league wondering if there is more to this story…" Russini tweeted.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

The timing of this injury comes just days before New Orleans begins its offseason training program under Kellen Moore. Carr has not played since Week 14 of the 2024 season, when he broke several bones in his non-throwing hand against the New York Giants.

NFL draft rumors heat up amid Derek Carr injury concern

NFL: Washington Commanders at New Orleans Saints - Source: Imagn
NFL: Washington Commanders at New Orleans Saints - Source: Imagn

ESPN analyst Louis Riddick commented on the situation, highlighting the NFL draft implications.

Ad
"That 9th pick gonna be all kinds of interesting," Riddick tweeted on Friday.

The situation has caught the attention of Colorado Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders, whose son Shedeur is a top quarterback prospect. Deion responded to Riddick's comment with a watchful eyes emoji, fueling speculation about the Saints potentially targeting his son. He previously suggested that New Orleans would be an ideal landing spot for Shedeur.

The Saints face a QB situation beyond Derek Carr's health concerns. Their backups, Jake Haener and Spencer Rattler, struggled last season. They compiled a combined 0-7 record when they started in place of Carr. The team already has four QBs on the roster: Carr, Haener, Rattler and Ben DiNucci, and has around $27 million in available cap space.

Ad

Carr's deal brings more complications to the equation. He signed with New Orleans in 2023 for four years and $150 million, with $60 million guaranteed. His cap hit in 2025 is $20.4 million, but that increases to $69.2 million in 2026, with void years running through 2029.

The 11-year veteran QB played through seven games in 2024 with oblique and hand injuries. Even when healthy, the Saints were only 5-5 with Carr, who passed for 2,145 yards and 15 touchdowns on a 67.7% completion percentage. The team finished 4-13.

About the author
Sanu Abraham

Sanu Abraham

Sanu Abraham is an NFL writer at Sportskeeda. As an avid football fan, he provides unique perspectives and novel ideas to the coverage of the sport and its many fascinating personalities.

His goal is to write lively and engaging articles that further demonstrate his expertise in the game. Sanu also has an exceptional ability to analyze team strategies and report on the latest developments on the field.

In addition to his sports writing, Sanu holds a postgraduate diploma in filmmaking and creative writing. As a firm believer in the power of storytelling and a keen observer, Sanu aims to document impactful moments through his passionate journalism and image-capturing.

Know More

New Orleans Saints Nation! Check out the latest Saints Schedule and dive into the New Orleans Saints Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Victor Ramon Galvez
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications