NFL insider suggests Packers should trade for Commanders WR over Odell Beckham Jr. and Jarvis Landry

There are many routes the Green Bay Packers could take to address their needs at the position of wide receiver. NFL insider Peter Schrager thinks the Packers should call Washington and strike a deal for wide receiver Terry McLaurin.

Schrager said:

“You call Washington? Terry McLaurin is a good wide receiver. He’s in the final year; he doesn’t have an extension. There's plans to get an extension. But I don't know, like they've got to be creative here. And I think, Jane, to your point, there are free agents out there. But if you sign Odell Beckham or you sign Jarvis Landry; is that getting you over the top? I don’t know.”

The Packers are still looking for someone to replace Davante Adams. Green Bay traded Adams to the Las Vegas Raiders after he refused to play under the franchise tag.

The Raiders gave up their 2022 first and second-round picks to the Packers and gave Adams a new five-year, $141.25 million contract, making him the highest-paid receiver in the league.

Not only did they lose Davante Adams, they also lost Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Equanimeous St. Brown in free agency.

Green Bay can try to acquire one of the many young star receivers, such as DK Metcalf, AJ Brown, Deebo Samuel, or Terry McLaurin. They can also sign a free agent like Odell Beckham Jr. or Julio Jones.

McLaurin was drafted in the third-round of the 2019 NFL out of Ohio State. In his three seasons in the NFL, he's recorded 222 receptions for 3,090 yards and 16 touchdowns, while having back-to-back 1,00 yard seasons in the last two seasons.

Free-agent wide receivers the Green Bay Packers could target

NFC Wild Card Playoffs - Arizona Cardinals v Los Angeles Rams

If the Packers don't make a trade for a receiver, there are still plenty of free agents available they can target.

Odell Beckham Jr., Julio Jones, TY Hilton, and AJ Green are just a few free agents that are still out there that Green Bay can use as their number one or two guy.

Green Bay also has two first-round draft picks and will most likely use one of those picks on a receiver. Some receivers that they could target in the draft are Treylon Burks, Chris Olave, Jameson Williams, and George Pickens.

Whether it's through the draft, free agency, or trade, we can expect them to add a few more receivers.

Edited by Adam Dickson