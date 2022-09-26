Dubious Daniel Jones stat could be Dallas Cowboys’ saving grace with Dak Prescott still on the sidelines

Daniel Jones, the starting quarterback for the undefeated New York Giants, is set to square off against the Dallas Cowboys on Monday Night Football. The Cowboys will be without quarterback Dak Prescott, who is out with a thumb injury.

While it may look bleak for the Cowboys without Prescott, one exciting stat could give them hope.

In primetime games, Jones has a 0-8 record. Moreover, he has a completion percentage of 62.6 percent, throwing for 1,731 yards with 12 touchdowns and 12 interceptions in such games.

Under the lights of primetime, he's never thrown for three touchdowns and only has one game where he didn't throw an interception (Week 2 of last season against the Washington Commanders on Thursday Night Football).

The Giants quarterback's record against the Cowboys isn't any better, going 1-4 as a starter. He's thrown three touchdowns, two interceptions, and 776 yards passing in games against Dallas. He's also fumbled five times in his starts against the Cowboys in his career.

Daniel Jones and the Giants on primetime since 2019

Philadelphia Eagles v New York Giants

Going back to the 2019 season, the Giants have struggled in primetime as a team, going 0-10 in primetime games. Their last win in primetime came in the 2018 season in Week 10 against the San Francisco 49ers.

In games that kickoff at 4:25 pm ET or later, the Giants are 0-15 since 2019. Their last victory in a game like that was against the San Francisco 49ers in Week 10 of the 2018 season by a score of 27-23. Overall, the Giants have a 1-19 record in games starting at 4:25 pm ET or later over the last four seasons.

Jones needs to secure his first win in primetime for the Giants to remain undefeated and secure a win in the NFC East over the Cowboys. It remains to be seen if he and the Giants can pull it out under the lights after 4:25 pm ET over a Prescott-less Cowboys team.

