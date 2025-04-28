Is Aaron Rodgers going to the Steelers? NFL insider weighs in on 4x MVP's uncertain future

NFL insider Ian Rapoport believes Aaron Rodgers is heading to Pittsburgh, despite the 4-time MVP quarterback recently hinting at potential retirement.

On Monday, Rapoport shared his thoughts on "The Pat McAfee Show."

"They think Rodgers is coming. I think Rodgers is going to be a member of the Steelers, the whole world thinks that way," Rapoport said.

He added that:

"The only time I've ever thought that maybe he might not be coming was on your show when you were like, sort of, 'you're obviously you're gonna play.' And he was like, 'hey, you know, retirement is also positive.'"

Rodgers, in a previous episode of "The Pat McAfee Show" (April 18, 2025), addressed his future.

This discussion happens as the Steelers continue their quarterback search after passing on early-round signal-callers in the 2025 NFL draft. Their decision to wait until the sixth round to select Ohio State's Will Howard raised eyebrows across the league.

The Steelers' actions suggest confidence in Aaron Rodgers' plan

The Pittsburgh front office hasn't hidden its interest in Aaron Rodgers. Team President Art Rooney II addressed the situation directly during the draft weekend.

"We're still kind of getting the same signals we've been getting recently that he does want to come here," Rooney told Steelers Nation Radio. "I do think we may get word soon, obviously, with things starting to crank up here with the offseason program. If he's coming, would like to get him here soon for some of that."

Head coach Mike Tomlin echoed similar sentiments while speaking with NFL Network's Rich Eisen:

"That's certainly a possibility," Tomlin said when asked about Rodgers joining the team. "We've had really productive talks with him, and I've enjoyed having productive talks with him and getting to know him."

The Steelers' draft strategy aligned with their public stance, as they passed on taking a quarterback in the early rounds despite meeting with prospects like Alabama's Jalen Milroe and Colorado's Shedeur Sanders. Instead, they addressed other positions first, selecting Oregon defensive tackle Derrick Harmon in the first round and Iowa running back Kaleb Johnson in the third.

Pittsburgh eventually selected Will Howard in the sixth round, but the Ohio State quarterback projects as a developmental player rather than an immediate starter.

The Steelers' actions suggest they expect Aaron Rodgers to be under center when the season begins, despite his cryptic comments about retirement.

