Is Aaron Rodgers leaving Green Bay Packers? Star QB demands trade

Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers are in the headlines again.

The Packers and Rodgers have been trying to figure out a new deal that would extend his stay in Green Bay. But rumors around the NFL suggest that the reigning NFL MVP isn't happy with the team and wants to leave the franchise.

This is the third time in two years that Rodgers has voiced his displeasure with the team. From the looks of the situation, the problems go deeper than just contract negotiation.

What has caused all the issues between Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers?

Aaron Rodgers is still unhappy about the Packers drafting Jordan Love

The Green Bay Packers drafted quarterback Jordan Love in the 2020 NFL draft. The team opted to prepare for a future after Rodgers instead of getting the offensive pieces they need to win now.

The veteran quarterback was outspoken about his feelings on the Packers selection. While Rodgers wasn't displeased by the Packers drafting the former Utah State quarterback, he was rather dismayed by how they went about picking him.

Sources: The Packers reportedly told Aaron Rodgers they were going to trade him in the off season, then backed off. It’s been a bleep show between them ever since. And within the last week Rodgers told the team.. trade or no trade I’m not coming back. Buckle up folks — trey wingo (@wingoz) April 29, 2021

Green Bay traded up in the draft to get Jordan Love. Rodgers has been vocal about wanting help at the wide receiver position for years, but the Packers have pushed his demands to the side.

This off-season had one of the most talented wide receiver free agent groups in some time. But the Packers signed none of them. The Packers' lack of urgency in surrounding Rodgers with weapons has led to a fallout between the two parties.

Aaron Rodgers doesn't want to return to the Packers in 2021

Aaron Rodgers has steadily carried the Green Bay Packers franchise on his back since taking over for Brett Favre in the 2008 season. After carrying the weight of the Packers for 13 years, Rodgers has seemingly had enough.

No Packers QB has played 17 seasons with the team



Aaron Rodgers has played 16 seasons

Brett Favre played 16 seasons

Bart Starr played 16 seasons pic.twitter.com/YGvdS1NorK — Matt Pomeroy (@MattPomPom) April 29, 2021

The San Francisco 49ers called the Packers to talk about a possible trade for Rodgers but they were quickly shut down. Reports suggest that Rodgers was hoping that the Packers would've accepted that trade.

With the 2021 NFL draft looming, the trade between the Packers and 49ers could still happen. The Packers could trade for the third overall pick and future picks and send Aaron Rodgers to the 49ers. Things are heating up and it's getting interesting heading into the draft. The league's reigning MVP could be on the move.