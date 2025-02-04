For most of his coaching career, Andy Reid had an asterisk. He was considered an offensive genius for his stints in Philadelphia and Kansas City, but until 2019, he had never won a Super Bowl as a head coach.

Time flies. He spent 14 years with the Eagles but failed to bring a Super Bowl to the city. With the Chiefs, he finally won his first and did not stop there, winning the second and third in back-to-back fashion.

Now, he's one game away from the first official three-peat in the history of the Super Bowl. As coincidence goes, Kansas City will play Philadelphia in Super Bowl LIX. If the Chiefs win the game, could Reid close his NFL chapter after the three-peat? Owner Clark Hunt does not believe so:

"I was always surprised when I heard those [retirement] rumors because I know how much fun Andy is having."

In a lot of ways, I think he's rejuvenated by the success the team has had. Certainly he is matched with a quarterback that's a perfect complement for him in Patrick, and I know he loves what he is doing. I'm glad we haven't heard any of those rumors this year."

"I know for a fact that he's going to be next year. We'll get there when we get there, but I think And loves what he's doing, and he's going to do it for a long time."

Andy Reid's time in Philadelphia: 14 wins, nine playoff appearances but no Super Bowl in

Before winning three rings with Patrick Mahomes, Reid had to live with the failure of not bringing the first-ever Super Bowl to the city of Philadelphia. The head coach led the Eagles from 1999 to 2012; he had plenty of success, but did not accomplish their biggest goal.

The highlight of his stint was the four straight NFC Championship Game appearances that he managed to take the Eagles to. From 2001 to 2004, they were always one of the best four teams, but only in 2004, they made it to the Super Bowl. However, the Patriots won that game and ended the Eagles' hopes.

