Is Antonio Brown vaccinated? Buccaneers star allegedly obtained fake vaccine card

Some bizarre news broke on Thursday involving Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown. Steven Ruiz, a former personal chef for Antonio Brown, has accused the wide receiver of asking him to obtain fake COVID-19 vaccination cards for him and his girlfriend, Cydney Moreau.

Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter



espn.com/nfl/story/_/id… More on Bucs’ WR Antonio Brown obtaining a fake COVID-19 vaccination card, as his former chef is alleging: More on Bucs’ WR Antonio Brown obtaining a fake COVID-19 vaccination card, as his former chef is alleging:espn.com/nfl/story/_/id… Any attempt by team personnel or players to use a forged or fake vaccination card would be reviewed under the NFL’s personal conduct policy. It also would be a federal criminal offense. twitter.com/adamschefter/s… Any attempt by team personnel or players to use a forged or fake vaccination card would be reviewed under the NFL’s personal conduct policy. It also would be a federal criminal offense. twitter.com/adamschefter/s…

Ruiz claims Antonio Brown reached out to him over the summer to obtain fake vaccination cards ahead of the 2021 NFL season. Ruiz had saved the text messages from Moreau that offered $500 for the fake cards. Ruiz was unable to obtain a fake card, but Brown later showed him two fraudulent vaccination cards he had bought somewhere else.

It is believed that Antonio Brown was vaccinated prior to the NFL regular season, but the new rumors put his status into question. Brown was reportedly unwilling to get the vaccine over the possible side effects. Steven Ruiz went public with the accusation against Antonio Brown after the wide receiver did not pay him $10,000 that he was owed.

Brown's girlfriend Cydney Moreau, who is a model, stated she did not know who Ruiz was and denied any accusations against her.

Buccaneers release statement on Antonio Brown's vaccination status

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are aware of recent reports against Antonio Brown, as is the league's front office.

"All vaccination cards were reviewed by Buccaneers personnel and no irregularities were observed," a statement from the Bucs said.

All NFL players who are unvaccinated must follow a strict set of guidelines throughout the season, which Antonio Brown has not adhered to since he is believed to have received the vaccine. Each team is responsible for verifying a player's vaccine status, and all personnel are required to present their cards to the medical staff.

Sean Burstyn, Antonio Brown's attorney, spoke to ESPN and maintained that his client has been vaccinated.

"If Antonio's doctors and the guidelines require a booster shot, then at that time, he'll be happy to do it live on TV and everyone can come watch," Burstyn said.

If Antonio Brown is indeed not vaccinated, both he and the team could receive punishment. The Buccaneers could be heavily fined while Brown could serve a major suspension. In addition, it is now a federal criminal offense to use a fake vaccination card.

Antonio Brown injury update

Antonio Brown missed Week 3 after testing positive for COVID-19 four days before the game. The Buccaneers activated him the following week, which is allowable for vaccinated players.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

However, Antonio Brown has not been active for the last four weeks. He has an ankle injury that is assumed to be severe, and he is stated to still have days to go until he can play again. The team is already ruling him out for Week 11, and he's already questionable for Week 12.

Edited by Piyush Bisht