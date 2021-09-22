Is Antonio Brown vaccinated? What is Bucs WR status ahead of Week 3?

Superstar wideout Antonio Brown is on the Covid list, per Adam Schefter. The Buccaneers star's status is now in doubt ahead of their big game against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 3.

Brown has been vaccinated for Covid. The Bucs were the second team to hit a 100% vaccination rate before the season started, so it shouldn't hinder them too much before the game against the Rams. Indeed, the fixture is not in any doubt despite Brown's status.

Albert Breer @AlbertBreer Per Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians, his team is 100% vaccinated. They're the second team in the NFL to announce that (Atlanta was first).



Great work by everyone there. And FWIW, Tom Brady's been vaccinated for a while now. Per Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians, his team is 100% vaccinated. They're the second team in the NFL to announce that (Atlanta was first).



Great work by everyone there. And FWIW, Tom Brady's been vaccinated for a while now.

Can Antonio Brown play against the Rams?

First, it is important to stress that Antonio Brown has not tested positive for the virus. He is just on the Covid list. Brown's vaccination status means the protocols aren't too stringent upon him or the Buccaneers.

Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter Bucs placed WR Antonio Brown on the Reserve/COVID list. Bucs placed WR Antonio Brown on the Reserve/COVID list.

If Brown has tested positive for the virus, he must immediately isolate himself from the rest of the Tier One Buccaneers' staff. That means no contact at all with his teammates, coaches, or athletic personnel. If Brown is asymptomatic and can test negative 24 hours apart, he could rejoin the team and play against the Rams. Along with showing no symptoms, Brown doesn't need to isolate himself from the rest of his team. Brown will undergo tests every day for the next five days. Furthermore, he must wear a mask inside the facility while he is on the list.

Luckily, Brown's vaccination status means that the regulations shouldn't punish him or the team too badly. It's tough for Brown, as he may see his rep count dwindle this week in practice.

The former Steelers wideout didn't feature heavily for the Bucs' offense as they defeated the Falcons in Week 2. Such is the tremendous depth of the Buccaneers' roster that this shouldn't hurt them at all.

Also Read

Antonio Brown should suit up for the game in Hollywood against the Rams. How much action he sees is hard to determine. The Bucs can undoubtedly function on offense without him, and he is arguably past his best when he was a Steelers player.

However, this situation demonstrates how much it eases concerns for teams that have vaccinated players. Furthermore, it highlights the difficulty other teams endured trying to get their players vaccinated. The NFL protocol is what it is, and teams and players must adhere to it.

Edited by Henno van Deventer