Is Brock Purdy playing tomorrow? 49ers QB's status revealed for Week 12 showdown

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy has had a ton of success in his relatively young three-year NFL career.

He led the 49ers to an improbable Super Bowl in his rookie season, winning Offensive Rookie of the Year.

He followed that up last season as a full-season starter, throwing over 4,000 yards and over 30 touchdowns, while leading the 49ers to the playoffs again.

This season, there have been more struggles with Purdy. The team, dealing with injuries, is facing a tougher NFC West division, and just not playing as well as they have the last two seasons.

Heading into Sunday's game against the Green Bay Packers, the 49ers will be without a few key players.

Brock Purdy injury update: Is the 49ers' starting quarterback playing Sunday against the Green Bay Packers?

For their Sunday showdown against the Green Bay Packers, the San Francisco 49ers will be without the services of Brock Purdy.

ESPN NFL reporter Adam Schefter posted this on X on Friday:

"49ers ruled out QB Brock Purdy and DE Nick Bosa for Sunday’s game against the Packers."

With Purdy inactive, backup quarterback Brandon Allen will get the start against the Packers. The team also ruled out star defensive lineman Joey Bosa with a hip injury.

San Francisco 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said, after the team ruled out Purdy and Bosa, that he still expects Sunday to be a really good game.

"We're missing two good players, definitely. But we've got a lot of good players out there. By no means do we not have a chance to win. We're going to fight our tails off and expect this to be a real good game."

Kyle Shanahan 'surprised' by Brock Purdy's injury

Brock Purdy during Seattle Seahawks v San Francisco 49ers - Source: Getty

Brock Purdy's injury could be more serious than just a one-game sitout. Earlier this week, Shanahan said Purdy would be evaluated on a day-by-day process for his shoulder soreness.

According to Shanahan, Purdy had an MRI on Monday that didn't suggest any structural damage.

After throwing on the field during Thursday's practice, Purdy retreated back to the locker room, experiencing pain.

Shanahan said:

"This is something that we didn't think would happen early in the week. We were fully preparing for Brock to go and got a little surprised about this yesterday."

Shanahan continued:

"I don't want to say there's long-term concern. We thought he just needed some rest and we really weren't concerned about [him] not being good this week. But when he started up Thursday, it just surprised him, surprised us with how it felt. So, we had to shut him down. I really don't know what to think of it. ... But the way it responded this week, it's really up in the air next week. We'll have to see on Monday."

Shanahan didn't say how long he expects Purdy to be out for. Instead of it being handled on a day-by-day process, it seems as if he will be dealt with on a week-by-week process.

