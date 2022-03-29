Cam Newton looking to launch new football league to rival NFL

NFL fans finally know what Cam Newton plans to do next in his career: launch a new football league.

ESPN's Adam Schefter has reported that Newton will start a 7-on-7 football league.

Schefter wrote on Twitter:

"Overtime — which launched the Overtime Elite basketball league last year — is now partnering with free-agent QB Cam Newton on a new 7-on-7 football league called OT7, designed to appeal to Next-Gen and college football fans. League launches in June."

Cam Newton hasn't said much since the end of the season about his future NFL plans until now.

At this point, one must assume that despite launching this new league, Cam Newton will still play in the NFL. The question now is, for whom?

Newton told Schefter that he has several teams interested in him right now:

“I have teams that are interested in signing me. I am waiting on the best fit as it pertains to winning a championship and getting a fair chance to play.”

That team obviously won't be his current team, the Carolina Panthers. The Panthers are in a rebuilding year, and Newton doesn't seem to fit into their plans.

We are back to square one with Newton as we were last year. Which team needs a starting quarterback right now? As of right now, not many teams are looking for a starter, most will be looking for backups, and it sounds like Newton is not interested in that.

What teams may be interested in Cam Newton?

Cam Newton doesn't have many options right now in free agency. There are only a handful of teams left with open slots at the quarterback position.

One team is his old NFC South rival, the Atlanta Falcons. The Falcons may be the perfect landing spot for Newton. Former starter Matt Ryan is with the Colts now, and they require a starter.

The problem, however, is that they probably won't be contending for a Super Bowl. Like his current team, they are in a rebuilding mode and, more than likely, looking towards the future.

There are already reports that the Falcons plan to tank their season this year to draft Alabama quarterback Bryce Young in next year's draft.

Another possibility is the Seattle Seahawks, who traded their starter, Russell Wilson, to the Denver Broncos.

They are in a better position than the Falcons. However, like the Falcons and the Panthers, they are more in a rebuilding mold this upcoming season, although they are closer to making the playoffs out of those two teams.

A team that Newton can start for and has a legit chance of making the playoffs is the Pittsburgh Steelers. Although the Steelers have Mitchell Trubisky, Newton may be able to beat him out for a starting role there.

The Steelers also have more pieces to make a playoff run than the other mentioned teams.

That may be Newton's best bet if he wants to be a starter this year.

Edited by Piyush Bisht