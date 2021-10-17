Is Cam Newton vaccinated? Free-agent QB makes major decision eyeing NFL return

Cam Newton has opted to take the COVID-19 vaccine.

The New England Patriots sensationally released the former MVP quarterback before the season started. It seems like Newton may be preparing for a return to the NFL by accepting the vaccine.

Newton refused to get the vaccine back in August when the NFL strongly encouraged as many players as possible to get the jab. Newton then compounded his problems by missing time in camp due to a misunderstanding. Could Newton's new vaccination status lead to a return this season?

Will Cam Newton return to the NFL in 2021?

Newton's newfound vaccination status paves the way for his return. The NFL COVID-19 protocols are a tad more forgiving on vaccinated players. Franchises are hesitant to sign unvaccinated players because the rules are strict on teams with positive cases on unvaccinated players.

There are several suitors out there that could sign the former Carolina Panthers QB. The Seattle Seahawks are a team battling an injury to their franchise quarterback. Newton has a possibility in with a team like that.

Some NFL insiders suggest that Newton is currently holding talks with teams about a return to the league. If that is the case, it would make sense for Newton to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. No franchise will spend money to sign any bit-part player if he is unvaccinated. Newton had no choice.

The three-time Pro Bowler enjoyed a decent season in 2020, and he is still capable of playing at the NFL level. Newton is ready if a franchise is searching for an emergency quarterback to slot in and do the job.

Newton reluctantly spoke about the vaccine in the summer and offered his opinion:

“I think it’s too personal for each and every person to kind of discuss it, and I’ll just keep it at that,” Newton said.

However, Newton has demonstrated a willingness to comply by getting the vaccine, with his career at a crossroads. The former MVP understands the severity of the situation and has done a brave thing.

Now he'll hope that a desperate team phones him in an emergency. The Auburn alumni is determined to come back into the NFL, and he now needs a chance.

