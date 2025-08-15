Is Cam Ward playing tonight? Exploring Titans QB's status for preseason game vs Falcons

Tennessee Titans quarterback Cam Ward joined the team amid high expectations. The former Miami Hurricanes star was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, a remarkable rise from being an unrated prospect out of high school.

Titans fans got a glimpse of what Ward can bring during his debut in their preseason opener against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The game ended in a disappointing 29-7 loss to the Buccaneers. Still, fans are eager to see what Ward will do tonight against the Atlanta Falcons.

Is Cam Ward playing tonight?

According to a USA Today report, Cam Ward is expected to play against the Falcons on Friday night. However, it is unclear if he will start the game for the Titans or how long he will play. The top draft pick only played two possessions in his debut against the Buccaneers last week.

While many fans hope he will play longer on Friday night, Titans coach Brian Callahan will make the final decision. The coach defended his choice to remove him from last Saturday’s game despite the quarterback’s desire to stay in. He said:

“He was begging to go back in, but that wasn’t in the cards tonight. I thought he did some good things, and it was encouraging… I thought he looked good, started to feel a little bit [more] comfortable. … He did what we would hope he would do in his first action, and he is going to get more of it to come.”

Cam Ward projected to be the Titans’ primary quarterback

NFL analyst Kristopher Knox predicts that Cam Ward will be Callahan’s starting quarterback in the 2025 season. Writing for Bleacher Report, he mentioned that although the Titans aren’t playoff contenders, there are high expectations for Ward to perform well. He wrote:

“The Tennessee Titans are not expected to be serious playoff contenders in 2025, but they will have chances to improve in Year 2 under head coach Brian Callahan. For that to happen, though, they’ll need a good campaign from rookie first overall pick Cam Ward. Barring injury, he will be Tennessee’s starter throughout the season. That appeared to be the plan even before Will Levis underwent season-ending shoulder surgery.”

The Titans have one more preseason game, against the Minnesota Vikings on Friday, August 22.

