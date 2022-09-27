Is Washington Commanders' Chase Young playing in 2022?

Washington Commanders defensive end Chase Young is entering his third season in the NFL. Young entered the league at the age of 21 and gave a ground-breaking performance in his first year. He made it to the Pro Bowl and also won the Defensive Rookie of the Year award in 2020.

The Washington Commanders have played three games this season, and one player they definitely missed was Chase Young. The Commanders are currently 1-2 and likely wish to have their star defensive end back on the field as soon as possible. But what happened to Chase Young? Will he play the 2022-23 NFL season?

What happened to Chase Young?

Carolina Panthers v Washington Commanders

Young suffered a torn ACL against the Buccaneers in the 10th week of the 2021 regular season. He was ruled out and is currently recovering from the same injury.

The Commanders have placed him on the reserve/physically unable to perform (PUP) list and he is likely to miss the first four games of the season. Although his comeback has not yet been confirmed by the team, he has missed games against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Detroit Lions, and Philadelphia Eagles. He will most likely miss the Week 4 game against the Dallas Cowboys, which will be played on Sunday, October 2.

Chase Young's top-tier entry to the NFL

Jacksonville Jaguars v Washington Commanders

Young played college football for Ohio State and the Commanders drafted him in the first round as the second-overall pick in the 2020 NFL draft. In his rookie season, he started in all 15 games he played and recorded 44 tackles, 7.5 sacks, four forced fumbles, and three fumbles recovered. He was subsequently voted the Defensive Rookie of the Year for his stellar performance.

Young, with the achievements of his rookie season, garnered a lot of expectations. However, the 2021-22 season was not as successful as the previous one and he recorded just 26 tackles, 1.5 sacks, and two forced fumbles in nine games. In Week 10, he suffered the torn ACL injury, which kept him out for the rest of the season.

The 2022-23 season has begun and Young is still recovering from his injury. He's expected to return by mid-season. Until then, the Commanders' defense will depend on their star linebackers, Jamin Davis and Cole Holcomb.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far